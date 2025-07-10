ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra: 7,307 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp

Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of Amarnath ( PTI )

Jammu: A fresh batch of more than 7,300 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Thursday morning, officials said.

About 1.28 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres, since the commencement of the 38-day annual yatra from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 3, the officials said.

According to the officials, the ninth batch of 7,307 pilgrims -- 5,534 men, 1,586 women, 25 children and 162 sadhus and sadhvis -- left in 284 vehicles between 3:15 am and 3:58 am amid tight security.

While 3,081 pilgrims left in 137 vehicles for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, 4,226 pilgrims left in 147 vehicles via the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district.