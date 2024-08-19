Amarnath Yatra Ends; Over 5 Lakh Pilgrims Pay Obeisance

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Over five lakh Amarnath pilgrims thronged from various parts of the country and paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath ji this year.

The holy mace of Lord Shiva popularly known as "Chhari Mubarak" reached Shri Amarnath Ji Cave Shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas early this morning, making the formal end of the 52-day-long Amarnath Ji Yatra.

After spending a night at the Panchtarni base camp, a group of sadhus led by Custodian of the holy Mace (Charri Mubarak) Mahant Deependra Giri carrying Chhari Mubarak reached Shri Amarnath cave Monday early morning. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan the Holy Mace Chhari Mubarak was taken to the holy cave by Sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri Maharaj to Shri Amarnathji cave Shrine early morning and the sadhus offered special pooja. This ended the Amarnath Yatra.

A devotee, who paid obeisance, said his wish was fulfilled. This year the Yatra commenced on 29 June and more than 5 lakh Yatris visited the holy cave shrine this year and paid obeisance to Lord Shiva. The Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police had made elaborate security arrangements for the Yarta. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had also reviewed preparations for the Yarta before it began.