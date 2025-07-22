ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra: Over 3,500 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp

More than 3 lakh pilgrims visited 3,880-metre-high shrine of Lord Shiva, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam, since the pilgrimage began on July 3.

Pilgrims en route to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath during the annual pilgrimage, in Pahalgam, Jammu and kashmir, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
Pilgrims en route to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath during the annual pilgrimage, in Pahalgam, Jammu and kashmir, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jammu: Braving heavy rain, a fresh batch of more than 3,500 pilgrims left Jammu for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. Over 3 lakh pilgrims have visited the 3,880-metre-high shrine of Lord Shiva, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam, since the pilgrimage began on July 3.

Escorted by Central Reserve Police Force and police personnel, the 20th batch of 3,536 pilgrims -- 2,601 men, 822 women, 11 children and 102 sadhus and sadhvis -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in 132 vehicles between 3:33 am and 4:09 am, the officials said.

The first pilgrim convoy, carrying 1,250 pilgrims in 48 vehicles, left for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The second convoy of 2,286 pilgrims in 84 vehicles undertook the yatra via the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, they said. With this, a total of 1,27,541 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

The number of pilgrims undertaking the yatra has witnessed a decline over the past few days. While 7,908 pilgrims left in the 16th batch on July 18, 6,365 left in the 17th batch on July 19. On July 20, 4,388 pilgrims left in the 18th batch and 3,791 pilgrims left in the 19th batch on July 21. Tuesday's batch was the smallest so far.

According to the officials, on-the-spot registration for the pilgrimage has been closed due to the drop in footfall of pilgrims. The registration will now be done at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. More than 4 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far. Last year, over 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine. The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9. (With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Number Of Pilgrims Cross 3 Lakh Mark For Annual Amarnath Yatra 2025: LG Manoj Sinha
  2. Amarnath Pilgrim Dies In Landslide, Body Being Airlifted To Jaipur

Jammu: Braving heavy rain, a fresh batch of more than 3,500 pilgrims left Jammu for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. Over 3 lakh pilgrims have visited the 3,880-metre-high shrine of Lord Shiva, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam, since the pilgrimage began on July 3.

Escorted by Central Reserve Police Force and police personnel, the 20th batch of 3,536 pilgrims -- 2,601 men, 822 women, 11 children and 102 sadhus and sadhvis -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in 132 vehicles between 3:33 am and 4:09 am, the officials said.

The first pilgrim convoy, carrying 1,250 pilgrims in 48 vehicles, left for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The second convoy of 2,286 pilgrims in 84 vehicles undertook the yatra via the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, they said. With this, a total of 1,27,541 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

The number of pilgrims undertaking the yatra has witnessed a decline over the past few days. While 7,908 pilgrims left in the 16th batch on July 18, 6,365 left in the 17th batch on July 19. On July 20, 4,388 pilgrims left in the 18th batch and 3,791 pilgrims left in the 19th batch on July 21. Tuesday's batch was the smallest so far.

According to the officials, on-the-spot registration for the pilgrimage has been closed due to the drop in footfall of pilgrims. The registration will now be done at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. More than 4 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far. Last year, over 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine. The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9. (With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Number Of Pilgrims Cross 3 Lakh Mark For Annual Amarnath Yatra 2025: LG Manoj Sinha
  2. Amarnath Pilgrim Dies In Landslide, Body Being Airlifted To Jaipur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMARNATH YATRA 2025JAMMU BASE CAMPAMARNATH CAVE SHRINEAMARNATH YATRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.