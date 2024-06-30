Amarnath Yatra 2024: Over 13,000 Pilgrims Visit Holy Cave On First Day

Jammu: Amid tight security provided by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, around 6,619 yatris left for Amarnath cave from Pahalgam and Batal routes in Jammu and Kashmir on the second day today. On the first day around 13,000 yatris performed darshan at the Amarnath cave.



Among the yatries included 18 children, 5,144 men, 1,141 female, 241 sadhus and 71 sadhvis. According to officials, the number of yatries who took the Pahalgam in Anantnag district were 3,838 while 2,781 yatries took the Baltal route from Sonmarg in Ganderbal district.



Officials said the yatris were led by officials of the CRPF and police of the rank of DYSPs, while heavy security arrangements have been made on both the routes. The yatra began on June 29 amid tight security and administrative arrangements. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged off the first batch of yatris from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas on early morning of June 28.



In Kashmir, the yatris are stationed at Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam while in Sonmarg the yatris leave from Baltal Base Camp. In Srinagar, the administration has made Panthachowk Bus stand as the staying camp for yatries. At these Base camps, tight security arrangements have been made while the administration has kept all basic facilities including medical, electricity, water and sanitation for the staying yatries who take rest at these station before proceeding for Amarnath cave. The administration registers the yatris at these camps and sends them off to the Baltal or Pahalgam base camps by officially designated buses and vehicles.



The Jammu and Kashmir administration has deployed dozens of its officials at these camps for facilitating yatris in registration, movement and for addressing their health and basic needs. No civilain is allowed to enter these camps for security reasons.

The 52-day yatra that commenced on June 29 will conclude on August 19. The Amarnath cave, located at an altitude of 3880 meters, is visited by lakhs of yatris during these 52 days, who worship the Shiv Lingam formed of ice in the cave. Managed by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, the yatra is also facilitated by the JK government while centre government provides security for deployment for the yatra. Traditionally, the yatra was taken from Pahalgam route only but the Baltal route from Sonmarg was added to facilitate more yatris.



The yatries walk by foot, on horse while many elderly are carried by local Muslims on their shoulders on carts. The routes have been developed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Border Roads Organization which last year widened and paved these footpath stretches for convenient passage of the yatries.



Officials added that the third batch of 6,619 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Valley in two escorted convoys of 319 vehicles on Sunday morning. "Of these, 2,781 Yatris left for Baltal base camp at 3:50 am in 151 vehicles while 3,838 left in 168 vehicles for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp at 4:42 am. Both convoys are escorted by the security forces," officials said.

The cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above sea level houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Extensive arrangements for security have been made this year all along the nearly 300-km long Jammu-Srinagar highway, at the twin Yatra routes, at the two base camps and at the cave shrine to ensure a smooth and incident-free Yatra.

More than 124 'Langars' (community kitchens) have been set up along both the routes and also at the transit camps and the cave shrine.More than 7,000 'Sevadars' (volunteers) are serving the Yatris during this year's Yatra.

To manage the rush of the Yatris, the Railways have decided to add additional trains from July 3. Helicopter services are also available for the Yatris on both routes.