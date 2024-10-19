Amaravati Eyes Drone City Tag, To Host Summit On October 22-23

Amaravati: The state government has decided to organize the 2024 Amaravati Drone Summit to transform the capital city of Andhra Pradesh into the Drone City of India. The arrangements for the two-day summit, to be held at Mangalagiri on October 22 and 23, were reviewed. Along with 400 representatives from central and state governments, 1,000 people from IITs, engineering institutes and other professionals will attend this conference.

The government is organizing this conference in collaboration with the Union Civil Aviation Department, the Drone Federation of India and CII. 40 showrooms of drone technology have been set up. The panel will deliberate on drone regulations to make India a global drone hub by 2030. Discussions will also be held on the use of drones in areas like agriculture, education, health, logistics, mapping, survey, public safety and digital land records.

The country's biggest drone show with 5,500 drones will be held at Beram Park in Vijayawada on the evening of October 22, as per information from Chief Secretary Nirab Kumar Prasad. He said several public representatives including Chief Minister M Chandrababu Naidu, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Minister BC Janardhan Reddy will adorn the event. He advised the officials to ensure no preparatory loopholes in the summit.

The government hopes to make Andhra Pradesh a key player in the field of drones in the next five years, garnering Rs 2,000 crores in investments and Rs 6,000 crore in revenue. It is expected to train more than 20,000 youth as drone pilots and create employment opportunities for at least 30,000.