AP Govt Identifies Amaravati, Tirupati, Gandikota For Seaplane Service In First Phase

Amaravati: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to promote tourism and regional connectivity, the Andhra Pradesh government has identified Amaravati, Tirupati and Gandikota among 11 key locations to launch seaplane service in the first phase.
These innovative aircraft will take off like regular planes from airstrips, land on reservoirs, float briefly and soar back into the sky. The Prakasam Barrage in Amaravati, Kalyani Dam in Tirupati and the reservoir near Gandikota are the initial water bodies being developed as waterdromes.
The government has floated tenders for techno-feasibility and detailed project reports (DPRs) for eight locations. The Rights Company has been assigned DPRs for Amaravati and Gandikota, while Feedback Highways Company will be assigned the project for Tirupati. Talks are ongoing with private operators interested in running the services.
As part of the Centre's UDAN scheme, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) has invited bids for seaplane operations across 56 national routes. Andhra Pradesh alone contributes 32 potential routes (including round trips). SpiceJet and AirAsia have shown interest in managing operations.
These three destinations were chosen for the first phase because of their proximity to functional airports. Another route is being planned from Gannavaram Airport to Prakasam Barrage, with further extension to Srisailam. This integration with existing flight services will help create seamless air connectivity.
The state government aims to connect more remote areas and tourist hubs with aerial services. It plans to develop air infrastructure without runways by using water bodies. The initiative aims to reduce costs and speed up execution, along with boosting tourism and generating local employment.
The idea gained momentum after a successful trial on November 9 last year, when a seaplane flew from Punnami Ghat (Prakasam Barrage) to Srisailam. Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and senior officials were part of the 150-km test flight. Seaplanes will cruise at around 1,500 feet, offering passengers breathtaking views of rivers, forests and heritage sites, making the journey memorable.
