AP Govt Identifies Amaravati, Tirupati, Gandikota For Seaplane Service In First Phase

Amaravati: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to promote tourism and regional connectivity, the Andhra Pradesh government has identified Amaravati, Tirupati and Gandikota among 11 key locations to launch seaplane service in the first phase.

These innovative aircraft will take off like regular planes from airstrips, land on reservoirs, float briefly and soar back into the sky. The Prakasam Barrage in Amaravati, Kalyani Dam in Tirupati and the reservoir near Gandikota are the initial water bodies being developed as waterdromes.

The government has floated tenders for techno-feasibility and detailed project reports (DPRs) for eight locations. The Rights Company has been assigned DPRs for Amaravati and Gandikota, while Feedback Highways Company will be assigned the project for Tirupati. Talks are ongoing with private operators interested in running the services.

As part of the Centre's UDAN scheme, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) has invited bids for seaplane operations across 56 national routes. Andhra Pradesh alone contributes 32 potential routes (including round trips). SpiceJet and AirAsia have shown interest in managing operations.