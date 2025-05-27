Amaravati-Mumbai Alliance Air Flight Fails to Take Off Due To Shortage of Petrol, Passengers Deboarded

Amaravat: Passengers of Alliance Air flight from Amravati to Mumbai were taken off the plane after boarding as the authorities announced that there was no petrol in the aircraft.

On Monday evening, all 74 passengers had completed the formalities at the Amaravati airport and boarded the plane. But there was a delay in the take-off. As the passengers grew impatient, the pilot suddenly came out of the cockpit and apologised to the passengers, saying that the plane would not take off as there was no petrol in the aircraft.

The announcement took the passengers by surprise, who were ready to fly and reach their destinations. The passengers expressed their anger against the airport administration and asked if there was no petrol, then why did they start the flight service.

Those who had to reach Mumbai for important work were very angry. Many returned home as there was no overnight accommodation at the airport. Those who had come from Chandurbazar and Achalpur talukas, including Amravati, had to stay in hotels in Amravati.

A large number of passengers had reached the airport by 7 am as they were told that the cancelled flight would take off this morning. However, they were told that the two flights would take off at 1 pm and at 4 pm. Passengers were very upset due to all this. While all this chaos was going on at Amravati airport, journalists were banned from entering the airport area.

“We came to the airport in Belora, outside Amravati city, from our village in the morning. We spent the night with relatives in Amravati. Now we have come to the airport again. But they are saying that the flight will not take off until four o'clock,” said angry passengers.