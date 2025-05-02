'Amaravati Has Breathed Again': Chandrababu Naidu Bats For Modi, Unveils Capital Reconstruction Drive

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu struck a powerful emotional and political chord during the Amaravati Capital Reconstruction Meeting, declaring that "Amaravati has breathed again" after years of neglect. Addressing a massive gathering, he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the right leader at the right time and pledged Andhra Pradesh’s full support for his leadership.
A festive atmosphere prevailed in the Amaravati region, with people from all districts and farmers from the capital region pouring in since early morning. National flags waved, and slogans of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed across the venue as Modi responded by raising his hands and joining the chants.
‘YSRCP Destroyed Amaravati Like a Cyclone’
Chandrababu recalled the past five years under the previous YSRCP government as a period of devastation for Amaravati. “There has been destruction in the last five years. Farmers, women and farm labourers were beaten with batons, jailed and harassed. Yet, they never retreated. I’ve never seen such a movement in my life. Today is the result of their relentless struggle,” he said.
A Personal Note on Terror and Modi’s Anguish
The Chief Minister also raised the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, expressing solidarity with the Prime Minister. “When I met Modi ji in Delhi to invite him for the Amaravati ceremony, I saw deep pain in his eyes. Our usual cheerful meetings turned serious. He was anguished that innocent people had lost their lives,” Chandrababu recalled.
He raised powerful slogans in Hindi: “Modi ji hum aap ke saath hai! Andhra Pradesh ke paanch crore log aap ke saath hai! Sara desh aap ke saath hai!” The crowd responded with thunderous applause.
Amaravati: A Capital of Self-Respect
Referring to Amaravati as a symbol of self-respect and aspiration, Chandrababu said, “After bifurcation, we became a state without a capital. Farmers came forward to voluntarily donate land. With their courage and the Centre’s support, we are rebuilding Amaravati, not just as a city, but as a pride of five crore people.”
He added, “We will complete the construction in 10 months. Amaravati will become a global city with BITS Pilani, XLRI, a Global Leadership Centre, and Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. Quantum Valley and AI-driven development are on the way.”
Big Announcements and Vision for the Future, Chandrababu made several key development announcements
- Miyawaki-style greenery across Amaravati, as suggested by PM Modi.
- River-linking and timely completion of the Polavaram project.
- Tech giants like Google and TCS are set to start operations.
- Revival of the Mittal Steel Plant; focus on Rayalaseema’s development.
- Support for Visakha Steel with a special package.
- Launch of Quantum Valley and AI development centres.
He concluded with a confident note, “With Modi’s blessings, Amaravati’s revival is real. We are building not just a capital, but a beacon for the entire nation.”
