'Amaravati Has Breathed Again': Chandrababu Naidu Bats For Modi, Unveils Capital Reconstruction Drive

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presents a bouquet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Amaravati for the launch of capital reconstruction on Friday. ( Etv Bharat )

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu struck a powerful emotional and political chord during the Amaravati Capital Reconstruction Meeting, declaring that "Amaravati has breathed again" after years of neglect. Addressing a massive gathering, he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the right leader at the right time and pledged Andhra Pradesh’s full support for his leadership.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the Amaravati region, with people from all districts and farmers from the capital region pouring in since early morning. National flags waved, and slogans of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed across the venue as Modi responded by raising his hands and joining the chants.

‘YSRCP Destroyed Amaravati Like a Cyclone’

Chandrababu recalled the past five years under the previous YSRCP government as a period of devastation for Amaravati. “There has been destruction in the last five years. Farmers, women and farm labourers were beaten with batons, jailed and harassed. Yet, they never retreated. I’ve never seen such a movement in my life. Today is the result of their relentless struggle,” he said.

A Personal Note on Terror and Modi’s Anguish

The Chief Minister also raised the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, expressing solidarity with the Prime Minister. “When I met Modi ji in Delhi to invite him for the Amaravati ceremony, I saw deep pain in his eyes. Our usual cheerful meetings turned serious. He was anguished that innocent people had lost their lives,” Chandrababu recalled.

He raised powerful slogans in Hindi: “Modi ji hum aap ke saath hai! Andhra Pradesh ke paanch crore log aap ke saath hai! Sara desh aap ke saath hai!” The crowd responded with thunderous applause.