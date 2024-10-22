Amaravati Drone Show Creates 5 Guinness Records; Drone Tech a Game Changer, Says Chandrababu

Amaravati: The Amaravati Drone Show organised at Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, has set five Guinness records. The Guinness Book representatives presented the certificates to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

These records were given for largest planet formation, largest land mark creation, for the largest plane formation, largest national flag display by drones and for its aerial logo.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chandrababu has made it clear that he will act as a brand ambassador for the expansion of the drone market. He said that if he does not promote this sector, no one else can. Earlier, he formally inaugurated the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024.

Under the joint auspices of the Central Civil Aviation Department, Andhra Pradesh Government and AP Drone Corporation, the Drone Summit was held at CK Convention in Mangalagiri. 6929 delegates participated in this summit. Drones were displayed in 53 stalls.

Chandrababu revealed that Andhra Pradesh's main goal is to develop a knowledge economy. It was explained that the target has been set to train 20 thousand drone pilots. It has been clarified that Amaravati will be developed as a drone city for the country and Andhra Pradesh as a drone hub. Drone policy will be announced in 15 days with everyone's ideas. He hoped that the drone hub would become a center for new innovations.

Chandrababu called upon the youth, the drone manufacturing industry, the Central Civil Aviation Department and the Andhra Pradesh government to work together and create miracles.