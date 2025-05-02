Amaravati Development Resumes: PM Modi Launches Rs 57,962 Crore Projects In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: After years of uncertainty and stalled development, the construction of Andhra Pradesh’s capital, Amaravati, has officially resumed. In a historic event held on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Capital Amaravati Restart 2.0, laying the foundation for a range of key infrastructure projects and inaugurating completed ones worth a combined total of Rs 57,962 crore.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the Amaravati region as thousands of people, including farmers and supporters from across the state, gathered to witness the revival of the capital city project.

Key Highlights

Rs 49,040 crore worth of development works were launched by the Prime Minister in Amaravati.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Assembly building, Secretariat, High Court, HoD Tower, and other infrastructure projects.

A total of 94 projects were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid.

74 projects worth Rs 49,000 crore were launched in Amaravati.

Nine new projects with an estimated cost of Rs 5,028 crore had their foundation stones laid.

Eight National Highway projects, completed for Rs 3,680 crore, were inaugurated.

Three railway projects built at Rs 254 crore were dedicated to the nation.

Strategic Developments

Foundation laid for a missile launch centre in Nagayalanka, costing Rs 1,459 crore.

Residential complex for judges in the capital area to be constructed.

Unity Mall project is to be developed by DPIIT in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Guntakal-West-Mallappa Gate Road Under Bridge (RUB) foundation laid at Rs 293 crore.

Foundation stone laid for six new national highway projects worth Rs 3,716 crore.

With PM Modi unveiling the commemorative pylon, the symbolic relaunch of Amaravati as the capital city marks a turning point in Andhra Pradesh's development journey. The presence of the NDA governments both at the Centre and the state is expected to accelerate progress on these ambitious initiatives.