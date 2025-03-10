Alwar Boy With Petrol Addiction To Be Examined By Medics

Alwar: Tasleem, a 12-year-old native of Palkhadi village in Alwar, got addicted to sniffing petrol when he was just two. A petrol-filled bottle is always seen with him to keep sniffing. Without the bottle, Tasleem turns violent. A medical team will examine Tasleem to know whether it is a disease or just addiction.

"Tasleem started sniffing petrol since he was two. He used to keep his mouth near the fuel tank of a bike for sniffing. Initially, the family tried to keep him away from petrol, but they gave in due to his irritating nature. With age, Tasleem's habit of sniffing petrol became a necessity, and for the last three years, he has been keeping a bottle filled with petrol and a pipe for sniffing. If he doesn't get to sniff, he cuts the fuel pipe of bikes to fulfill his addiction. He was taken to many doctors in Jaipur and Alwar, but they failed to diagnose him. His father, Akhtar, is a mechanic," Azharuddin, Tasleem's maternal uncle, said.

He further said that, as per the certificate issued by the Medical Health Department, Tasleem has 83 per cent hearing loss. Despite that, he has a complete understanding of every matter and explains them with gestures. Azharuding has appealed to the state government to relieve his plight.

Dr Yogendra Kumar Sharma, chief medical and health officer, said such children need to be thoroughly examined. "He needs to be shown to a senior pediatrician, for which the cooperation of his family is a must. The child needs counselling and examination. A team from the child protection programme and the block level team of the medical department have examined the child and his siblings. He was shown to the general hospital in Alwar, and if needed, arrangements will be made to send him to a specialist in JK Lone Hospital for Children in Jaipur," Sharma said.