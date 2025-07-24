Alternate Highway To Kashmir Stalls As Tunnel Project Hits Bureaucratic Hurdle

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The construction of an alternate national highway to Kashmir via Chenani-Doda-Kishtwar-Anantnag has hit a roadblock, as the process of constructing two approved tunnels between Sudhmahadev in Udhampur district and the Marmat area of Doda district hasn’t yet begun.

According to officials, the tender process was shelved after the government of India denied the clearance to the Azerbaijan-based company, which had won the international bid, but no new process has been initiated.

“The tendering process for the Rs 2500 crore project of the construction of two tunnels was initiated two years ago. The bid was won by a company from Azerbaijan, but the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) had to shelve the process as the Ministry of Home Affairs hadn’t given clearance to the company,” they said.

“The process has been kept on the back burner since then, and there has been no communication from the higher authorities to reinitiate the process. There is probably a cost escalation of the project, and it has risen to Rs 3490 crore, which needs approval from the Ministry of Finance, Government of India,” said an NHIDCL official.

He said that the corporation has been waiting for the communication from the Ministry of Finance, and as and when they get a green signal from the ministry, re-tendering will be done. “Recently, there have been some positive signs coming from the top, and we are hopeful that in a month or two, the process will be re-initiated, and by the start of the next year, the actual construction work can begin,” the official added.

The two tunnels will have a total length of around 7.5 kilometres: first a 2.5-kilometre-long tunnel, then a 100-meter stretch of road, and then another five-kilometre-long tunnel, which will connect the Marmat area of Doda with the Sudhmahadev area of the Udhampur district.

The Chenani-Doda-Kishtwar-Anantnag route will be the alternate national highway to Kashmir from Jammu, which will give improved road connectivity to the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar with both the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar. It will also decrease the rush on the existing Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), and strategically also this route will provide safe passage for security forces to reach the Kashmir Valley without disturbing the traffic on NH-44.

Already, much surface work from Chenani to Sudhmahadev in Udhampur district, Marmat to Khellani and Pul-Doda to Thathri in Doda district, and Drashalla to Kishtwar and Bhandarkote to Chatroo in Kishtwar district has been completed, with only a few patches remaining to be finished.

From Singhpora in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, another tunnel project to the Vailoo area of Kokernag in the Anantnag district is in the pipeline, which will further bring down the length of the highway and will make it all-weather connectivity. But this tunnel is yet to get approval for construction from the government of India.