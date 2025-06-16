Altercation Erupts Between Army Colonel And Defence Official Over LoC Fencing Project; Veterans React

Jammu: The social media is abuzz with a video showing an alleged altercation between a defence official with a commanding officer of the engineering wing of the Indian army over proposed fencing on the Line of Control (LoC), which later on led to the involvement of Sikh soldiers.

In a post on X, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Sushil Singh Sheoran shared a video in which the commanding officer of the engineering wing, Col Ankush Choudhary, was being pushed by the Assistant Defence Estate Officer (ADEO), and they had an altercation as well.

After the altercation, Sikh soldiers intervened and got hold of the defence official and his colleagues and took them away.

“Colonel Ankush Chaudhary, the commanding officer of the Engineer Regiment, was tasked with proposing the construction of fencing along the Line of Control (LOC) to prevent infiltration, especially in light of the recent attack in Pahalgam. However, the Assistant Defence Estate Officer (ADEO) was refusing to sign the board proceedings necessary for the project,” Lt Col (Retd) posted on X.

“As the presiding officer, Colonel Chaudhary went to the ADEO's office personally to address the situation. Unfortunately, ADEO Triyam Singh not only refused to cooperate but also misbehaved with the commanding officer, even going so far as to assault Colonel Chaudhary. In response, the valiant Sikh soldiers of the Engineer Regiment retaliated, giving Singh a taste of his own medicine. The Defence Estate Office (DEO) within the Ministry of Defence is known for its corruption and often tries to stall projects in exchange for bribes,” he adds.

Several military veterans have also expressed solidarity with Colonel Chaudhary and his soldiers.

“For the soldiers, CO is next only to God. Touching a CO has consequences. A CO has the responsibility to protect his jawans and he will lay down his life doing so, and vice versa for the jawans,” Former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon commented.

Lt Gen (Retd) AK Choudhary(Retd) also reacted to the video, saying, “The DEO over the years have turned into a corrupt and high-headed organisation. The status quoist attitude of the MOD has cost the country heavily. It’s time for the PMO to look at the civil component of the MOD seriously.”

However, there has been no reported action from the top brass of the Indian Army or the defence ministry so far. Official sources told ETV Bharat that the incident happened somewhere in the Rajouri district of the Jammu region, but no official statement or word has come so far.

“Whatever has come to the fore is limited to social media, and no official has spoken about it. "Whether any action has been taken or not, there is no communication from the top brass of the Indian Army or the defence ministry,” they added.