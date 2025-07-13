Altercation Between Two Community Groups Leads To Stone Pelting In Jaipur's Ramganj Area

Jaipur: Tensions flared up in the Ramganj area of Rajasthan's Jaipur late on Saturday night following an altercation between two community groups that quickly escalated into violent stone pelting. Six people have been identified by the police as miscreants.

Stones were hurled from both sides of the clashing groups, causing damage to several two-wheelers. The glass window panes of several houses in the locality were also damaged. Broken glass and debris could be seen in the area on Sunday morning.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene. A significant deployment of police forces was carried out to control the situation and prevent further escalation.

Jaipur North DGP Rashi Dogra said the situation is under control. (ETV Bharat)

"Upon receiving information that people of two communities clashed and pelted stones at each other in the Paharganj locality of Ramganj, we rushed to the spot in five minutes to control the situation. Officials are still present at the spot. There is no information on anyone injured in the incident, and the situation is under control," Jaipur North DCP Rashi Dogra said.

She appealed to the public not to subscribe to any rumour and maintain peace in the locality. Authorities have since maintained a strong presence in the area to ensure peace and are keeping a tab on the activities in the area through CCTV surveillance.