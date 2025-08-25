ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Already Listed On October 10’: SC Declines To Advance Date Of Hearing On J-K Statehood Pleas

Srinagar: Congress supporters during a hunger strike for the restoration of complete statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on Saturday, August 9, 2025. The hunger strike is part of the party’s ongoing ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’ movement. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to advance the date of hearing on pleas seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the matter is already listed for hearing on October 10. The matter was mentioned by a lawyer before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice N V Anjaria.

The lawyer said he is seeking early listing of a contempt petition relating to abrogation of Article 370, and added, “statehood was to be granted to Jammu and Kashmir….”. The CJI said the matter is already listed for hearing on October 10. The bench indicated to the lawyer that it is not keen to advance the hearing on the matter.

“We are in the midst of a constitutional bench hearing (the bench is hearing a presidential reference on fixing timelines for governors and the president),” said the CJI.

The apex court, on August 14, had sought a response from the central government within eight weeks on a separate plea seeking the restoration of statehood to the union territory.

On August 14, the Supreme Court said ground realities have to be taken into consideration and cannot ignore what has happened in Pahalgam, while hearing pleas seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.

A bench led by CJI said, “You also have to take into consideration ground realities. You cannot ignore what has happened in Pahalgam…”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the bench, also comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, to take up the matter after eight weeks. The bench agreed to hear the matter after eight weeks.