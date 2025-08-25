‘Already Listed On October 10’: SC Declines To Advance Date Of Hearing On J-K Statehood Pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to advance the date of hearing on pleas seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the matter is already listed for hearing on October 10. The matter was mentioned by a lawyer before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice N V Anjaria.
The lawyer said he is seeking early listing of a contempt petition relating to abrogation of Article 370, and added, “statehood was to be granted to Jammu and Kashmir….”. The CJI said the matter is already listed for hearing on October 10. The bench indicated to the lawyer that it is not keen to advance the hearing on the matter.
“We are in the midst of a constitutional bench hearing (the bench is hearing a presidential reference on fixing timelines for governors and the president),” said the CJI.
The apex court, on August 14, had sought a response from the central government within eight weeks on a separate plea seeking the restoration of statehood to the union territory.
On August 14, the Supreme Court said ground realities have to be taken into consideration and cannot ignore what has happened in Pahalgam, while hearing pleas seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.
A bench led by CJI said, “You also have to take into consideration ground realities. You cannot ignore what has happened in Pahalgam…”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the bench, also comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, to take up the matter after eight weeks. The bench agreed to hear the matter after eight weeks.
The apex court in December 2023, unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370, even as it ordered that assembly elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024 and its statehood be restored "at the earliest".
Last year, a plea was filed in the top court seeking directions to the Centre for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir within two months. The application was filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academician, and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, a socio-political activist.
"It is submitted that the delay in the restoration of statehood would cause a serious reduction of democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, causing a grave violation of the idea of federalism, which forms part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India," the application said.
The plea contended that the assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls were conducted peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir without any incident of violence, disturbance or any security concerns being reported.
