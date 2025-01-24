ETV Bharat / bharat

Alprazolam Factory Busted In Gujarat; Six Held With Banned Drug Worth Rs 107 Crore

The accused had rented a factory near Khambhat town and manufactured alprazolam, a substance used in sleeping pills.

By PTI

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 3:42 PM IST

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) busted a factory manufacturing alprazolam in Anand district and arrested six persons with the banned drug worth Rs 107 crore, an official said on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ATS) Harsh Upadhyay said that alprazolam falls under the purview of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act because of its misuse as a psychotropic substance.

Based on a tip-off, the ATS raided the factory on Thursday evening and apprehended six men with 107 kg of alprazolam worth Rs 107 crore, he said.

Upadhyay said, "The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) issues a licence for the production of alprazolam. This drug also falls under the purview of the NDPS Act. The accused did not have any licence at the time of the raid. Five accused were operating the unit, while the sixth person was the receiver."

A preliminary probe revealed that the five accused had rented the factory to manufacture the psychotropic substance, he said, adding that investigations are underway.

ALPRAZOLAM FACTORY BUSTED

