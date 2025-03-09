ETV Bharat / bharat

Alpha Tocol Hands Over First Real Fuselage For LAC Mk1A To HAL

Bengaluru: Private firm Alpha Tocol Engineering Services on Sunday handed over the first rear fuselage for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Defence Ministry said. The rear fuselage was handed over at the HAL's Aircraft Division in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh termed the handing over as a milestone in the historic journey of India's defence manufacturing. "The ceremony is a testimony to India's progress towards Aatmanirbharta in defence and the Government's commitment towards enhanced public-private partnership," he said.

The defence minister commended HAL and the private sector for constantly strengthening the Armed Forces with latest platforms and technologies. He stated that the HAL, through its integrated model and strategies, is not only bolstering the strength of soldiers, but is also opening new dimensions of manufacturing and Research and Development (R&D) by collaborating with the private sector.

The statement said a fuselage is the main body section of the aircraft which holds the pilot, passengers and cargo, while the rear fuselage supports the tail section and its associated components. Singh described HAL as the fuselage of the country's defence and aerospace sector, with private companies such as L&T, Alpha Tocol, Tata Advanced Systems and VEM Technologies playing the role of rear fuselage, supporting HAL.

"Together with these Indian components, the aircraft which is being manufactured in our defence and aerospace sector will reach greater heights in the times to come," he said. The minister credited the bravery and dedication of the air warriors as well as the equipment being manufactured by Indian public and private sectors for the growing strength of the Indian Air Force (IAF).