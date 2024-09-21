ETV Bharat / bharat

Alok Ranjan Appointed NCRB Chief, Amit Garg To Head National Police Academy

New Delhi: Senior IPS officers Alok Ranjan and Amit Garg were on Saturday appointed as the chiefs of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) respectively, according to an official order.

Ranjan, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Director, NCRB for a tenure up to his superannuation on June 30, 2026, it said.

He succeeds his service and batchmate Vivek Gogia, who has been repatriated to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. Garg, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Director, SVPNPA for a term up to his retirement on October 31, 2027, the order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointments of four senior IPS officers, all from 1993 batch -- Rithwik Rudra (Himachal Pradesh cadre), Mahesh Dixit (Andhra Pradesh cadre), Praveen Kumar (West Bengal cadre) and Arvind Kumar (Bihar cadre) as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).