Alliance Air Launches Three Flights From Manipur

New Delhi: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday flagged off three Alliance Air flights connecting Manipuri capital Imphal with three cities.
Naidu said Alliance Air will now fly on new routes from Imphal to Kolkata, Imphal to Guwahati and Imphal to Dimapur. These flights, launched as part of a joint effort by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Manipur government, have been made operational with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support from the state.
In his address, Naidu highlighted that the central government is committed to ramping up the North East's growth on par with the rest of the country through the mantra of 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First'. The new flights will significantly enhance connectivity, improve the investment ecosystem and bring ease of doing business in the state, creating jobs and new opportunities for the people of Manipur.
The minister said with three flights to and from Imphal, Manipur will witness a boost to 3 Ts — Trade, Travel and Tourism ultimately delivering 3 Es: Economy, Employment and Empowerment to the youth.
Naidu credited the progress in the North East to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose emphasis on inclusive growth through UDAN and Act East has ensured that the aspirations of every citizen in the region are met with opportunity.
He informed that a 'Master Plan 2047' has been prepared for airports across the North East including Imphal Airport and systemic progress is underway with great support from the state government.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked Naidu for facilitating aerial connectivity for the people of Manipur and appreciated Alliance Air for introducing flights with multiple timing options, ensuring better travel convenience for the people. Singh assured the state's full support for all air connectivity projects in the pipeline.
"Pleased to announce the launch of Imphal-Guwahati-Imphal (Morning), Imphal-Kolkata-Imphal (Evening), Imphal-Dimapur-Imphal, new flight services aimed at improving connectivity and accessibility for the people of Manipur. These flights will be operated by Alliance Air under the Viability Gap Funding scheme, funded by the State Government and the airfare for these routes has been capped at a maximum of ₹5000," Singh shared from his X handle.
Since the launch of the UDAN Scheme, 10 airports and two heliports have been operationalised in the region along with a total of 90 Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) routes including 12 helicopter routes, Naidu said.
The Union Minister joined the program virtually and Singh along with state transport minister Khashim Vashum were present at Imphal Airport for the flag-off ceremony.
