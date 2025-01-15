ETV Bharat / bharat

Alliance Air Launches Three Flights From Manipur

New Delhi: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday flagged off three Alliance Air flights connecting Manipuri capital Imphal with three cities.

Naidu said Alliance Air will now fly on new routes from Imphal to Kolkata, Imphal to Guwahati and Imphal to Dimapur. These flights, launched as part of a joint effort by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Manipur government, have been made operational with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support from the state.

In his address, Naidu highlighted that the central government is committed to ramping up the North East's growth on par with the rest of the country through the mantra of 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First'. The new flights will significantly enhance connectivity, improve the investment ecosystem and bring ease of doing business in the state, creating jobs and new opportunities for the people of Manipur.

The minister said with three flights to and from Imphal, Manipur will witness a boost to 3 Ts — Trade, Travel and Tourism ultimately delivering 3 Es: Economy, Employment and Empowerment to the youth.

Naidu credited the progress in the North East to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose emphasis on inclusive growth through UDAN and Act East has ensured that the aspirations of every citizen in the region are met with opportunity.