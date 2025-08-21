ETV Bharat / bharat

Alliance Air Flight On Guwahati-Kolkata Route Encounters Technical Snag Mid-Air, Lands Safely

Guwahati: Alliance Air flight 9I756, operating on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, encountered a technical issue mid-air on Wednesday, resulting in the landing of the aircraft in Guwahati.

As a precautionary measure and in adherence to standard safety protocols, the aircraft safely landed at Guwahati Airport, an official statement issued by Alliance Air said.

Alliance Air remains committed to the highest standards of safety and ensures that all aircraft undergo regular and rigorous maintenance checks before every departure, they further added.

Briefing on the sequence of events, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) spokesperson stated that a "full emergency" was declared here on Wednesday afternoon, adding that there was no impact on airport operations.

"Following the diversion of a GAU-CCU flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, at 13:42 hours on 20 August 2025. The flight landed safely at 14:27 hours. Full Emergency was withdrawn at 14:40 hours," an official statement issued by LGBIA stated.

The airport authorities said that passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staff.

On August 6, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Rajya Sabha that there have been six engine shutdown incidents and three May Day calls reported from January to July 2025.