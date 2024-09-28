ETV Bharat / bharat

Alleged Extortion Through Electoral Bonds : Bengaluru Court Orders FIR Against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A Special People's Court of Representatives in Bengaluru has ordered an FIR to be registered against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly extorting money through election bonds.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - File Image (IANS)

Bengaluru: The Special Court of Representatives in Bengaluru on Friday ordered an FIR against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others for the alleged extortion through Electoral bonds.

Adarsh ​​Iyer, Co-President of Janadhikar Sangharsa Parishad (JSP) had filed a complaint in the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru seeking a direction to take action against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He complained that extortion was done through intimidation through electoral bonds. Hearing the petition, the court ordered the Tilak Nagar police station in Bengaluru to register an FIR for extortion through election bonds.

In the petition filed at the 42nd ACMM court last April, Janadhikar Sangharsh Parishad had complained against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ED officials, BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP National Leaders, then BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel, B Y Vijayendra. The court after considering the complaint, directed the Tilak Nagar police in Bengaluru to register an FIR.

Petitioner Adarsh ​​Iyer, speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone that the court, which considered the complaint, directed the Tilak Nagar police in Bengaluru to file an FIR. Senior Advocate Balan argued for the petitioner. The hearing of the case has been adjourned to October 10.
