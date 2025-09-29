ETV Bharat / bharat

Allegations Work Of Powerful Lobby Hit By Ethanol Blending Of Petrol: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday refused to be pulled into a controversy over allegations against him with regard to ethanol blending, saying it is work of a powerful import lobby upset by his decisions.

Speaking at a programme here, the minister likened himself to a "tree that bears fruit," and said, "I don't respond to such criticisms because then it becomes news. The tree that bears fruit is the one people throw stones at. It is better that we avoid it."

Gadkari said the focus of his policy is to promote ethanol blending, make farmers energy producers, and reduce pollution. He claimed that the policy had directly hurt those with vested interests in fuel imports.

"About Rs 22 lakh crore were going out of the country due to imports of fossil fuels. Their businesses got affected and they got angry and started paid news against me," the minister said.

"I have not taken a single penny from any contractor till date and hence contractors fear me," he stressed.

Gadkari said that he would focus on his work and not get distracted by false allegations, which are common and predictable part of politics."People know what the truth is...I have gone through such things many times in the past."