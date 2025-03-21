‘Allegations Of Misconduct’: SC's Full Court Decides To Issue Show Cause To Senior Advocate

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has decided to issue a show cause notice to a senior advocate Rishi Malhotra asking why the designation conferred upon him by the apex court should not be revoked.

The unprecedented decision has come against the backdrop of allegations of misconduct against Malhotra. A full court, convened by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, and comprising all apex court judges on the administrative side unanimously decided on the decision. The full court authorised its secretary general Bharat Parashar, to issue the show cause notice to Malhotra.

On February 20, the top court passed strictures against Malhotra. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, in a verdict, had flagged his conduct in a recent case while accusing him of not disclosing that the top court had barred the convict's remission for 30 years.

Malhotra is allegedly accused of suppressing material facts in multiple cases of premature release of prisoners aside from making misleading statements despite warnings of the apex court. The full court said Malhotra should be given one more opportunity to explain his conduct before being stripped of the senior designation.

"We make it clear that we are not recording any final finding against Rishi Malhotra, senior advocate, on the question of whether his designation can be withdrawn. We leave it to the Chief Justice of India to take a call on this issue," the apex court had said in its verdict. The verdict said Malhotra was designated as a senior advocate on August 14, 2024.