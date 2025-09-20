Caste Glorification 'Anti-National', Remove Such References From Public Docs: Allahabad HC To UP Govt In Key Judgment
The court, while describing the practice as "legal fallacy", issued multiple directions to the UP government on removing caste references in FIRs and public places
Published : September 20, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST
Prayagraj: In a significant judgment, the Allahabad High Court has called for an immediate end to the practice of mentioning the caste in FIRs, seizure memos, other police documents, public records, and signboards.
The court strongly objected to caste glorification, even terming it "anti-national', and issued a slew of directions to the Uttar Pradesh Government to remove caste references from documents and public places.
A bench of Justice Vinod Diwaker, in a recent judgment in a plea to quash criminal proceedings against a man in a liquor smuggling case, described the practice as a "legal fallacy" and "identity profiling", stating that it undermines constitutional morality and poses a "serious challenge" to constitutional democracy in India.
The court directed the state government to make comprehensive changes to its police documentation procedures. It ordered the removal of all columns and entries related to the caste of accused, informants, and witnesses from official forms.
While the court dismissed the petition filed by Praveen Chhetri, who sought to quash criminal proceedings against him in a liquor smuggling case, it strongly objected to the mention of the accused's caste in the FIR and seizure memo.
Justice Diwaker said the Constitutional authorities must never forget that the dignity of the Nation does not emanate from lineage or caste affinity, but from adherence to constitutional morality and the collective effort of building a strong national character.
"Pride in ancestry or social identity cannot be a substitute for the values of equality, justice, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution. True honour for one's office, and true service to the people, lies in upholding these principles with humility and devotion. Reverence for the Constitution, rather than for lineage, is the highest form of patriotism and the truest expression of national service," the Court said.
Court Censures DGP
The single-judge bench criticised the Director General of Police's reasoning for this practice and made far-reaching observations on the psychological and social harm caused by caste-based profiling.
The Court termed the reliance on caste for identification as a legal fallacy in the era of modern tools like Aadhaar cards, fingerprints, and mobile cameras.
"The argument that the forms could only be sanctioned by the central government was considered legally untenable because policing is a state subject under the Constitution, which gives the state the right to amend the forms to achieve the constitutional goal of a casteless society," the Court observed.
Justice Diwakar criticised the DGP, remarking that instead of showing sensitivity, he conducted himself like a policeman "who was detached from constitutional morality, and ultimately retired as a bureaucrat in uniform". Pertinently, the Court had earlier directed the DGP to justify the practice. However, the DGP defended it as a tool for avoiding identity confusion and referred to government formats.
Justice Diwakar said it was unfortunate that the officer's actions were defended, instead of a departmental inquiry and sensitisation on constitutional values.
The bench remarked that the annihilation of caste must be a central to our national agenda to achieve the vision of a developed nation by 2047. The judge termed it as 'unfortunate' that in the first quarter of the 21st century, the police were still relying on caste as a means of identification.
Caste glorification through vehicles, signboards and social spaces is a coded assertion of social power that contradicts India's constitutional values," the Court observed, declaring that "such practices are, in effect, anti-national".
Important High Court Directives
Against the backdrop of this case, the Court issued the following directions to the UP Government:
- Removal of Caste Column: All entries related to caste or tribe should be removed from all police forms, including crime details forms, arrest/court surrender memos, and police final reports.
- Inclusion of Mother's Name: The mother's name should be included alongside the father's/husband's name in all relevant police forms.
- Police Station Notice Boards: The caste column next to the names of accused persons on notice boards in all police stations should be removed with immediate effect.
- Removal of Caste Signboards: Signboards glorifying caste or declaring areas as caste-specific areas or properties should be removed immediately, and formal regulations should be enacted to prevent their re-installation in the future.
Recommendations for the Central Government
- Amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to explicitly ban caste-based slogans and identifiers on all vehicles.
- Strengthen IT regulations to take action against caste-glorifying and hate-mongering content on social media.
- Establish a monitoring mechanism for citizens to report violations.
What Was The Case?
Chhetri, the accused in the case, filed an application seeking the quashing of the criminal proceedings against him. The case was registered at the Jaswant Nagar police station in Etawah. According to the prosecution, on April 29, 2023, a police team stopped a Scorpio car and arrested three individuals, including the petitioner, Praveen Chhetri.
A search of the vehicle revealed 106 bottles of whiskey, marked "For Sale Only in Haryana," along with fake license plates. The seizure memo listed the castes of the accused as Mali, Pahari Rajput, and Thakur. Based on information obtained from them, another car was stopped, from which 254 more bottles of liquor were recovered. The owner of the second vehicle was identified as belonging to the Punjabi, Parashar, and Brahmin castes. The accused confessed to smuggling liquor from Haryana to Bihar and identified Praveen Chhetri as their "gang leader."
Read More