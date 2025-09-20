ETV Bharat / bharat

Caste Glorification 'Anti-National', Remove Such References From Public Docs: Allahabad HC To UP Govt In Key Judgment

Prayagraj: In a significant judgment, the Allahabad High Court has called for an immediate end to the practice of mentioning the caste in FIRs, seizure memos, other police documents, public records, and signboards.

The court strongly objected to caste glorification, even terming it "anti-national', and issued a slew of directions to the Uttar Pradesh Government to remove caste references from documents and public places.

A bench of Justice Vinod Diwaker, in a recent judgment in a plea to quash criminal proceedings against a man in a liquor smuggling case, described the practice as a "legal fallacy" and "identity profiling", stating that it undermines constitutional morality and poses a "serious challenge" to constitutional democracy in India.

The court directed the state government to make comprehensive changes to its police documentation procedures. It ordered the removal of all columns and entries related to the caste of accused, informants, and witnesses from official forms.

While the court dismissed the petition filed by Praveen Chhetri, who sought to quash criminal proceedings against him in a liquor smuggling case, it strongly objected to the mention of the accused's caste in the FIR and seizure memo.

Justice Diwaker said the Constitutional authorities must never forget that the dignity of the Nation does not emanate from lineage or caste affinity, but from adherence to constitutional morality and the collective effort of building a strong national character.

Justice Vinod Diwaker (Allahabadhighcourt.in)

"Pride in ancestry or social identity cannot be a substitute for the values of equality, justice, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution. True honour for one's office, and true service to the people, lies in upholding these principles with humility and devotion. Reverence for the Constitution, rather than for lineage, is the highest form of patriotism and the truest expression of national service," the Court said.

Court Censures DGP

The single-judge bench criticised the Director General of Police's reasoning for this practice and made far-reaching observations on the psychological and social harm caused by caste-based profiling.

The Court termed the reliance on caste for identification as a legal fallacy in the era of modern tools like Aadhaar cards, fingerprints, and mobile cameras.