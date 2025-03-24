ETV Bharat / bharat

Bring Justice Yashwant Varma's Verdicts Under Scrutiny: Allahabad High Court Bar Association

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Monday demanded the scrutiny of judgments of Justice Yashwant Varma, subjected to an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his residential home, and opposed his proposed repatriation to his parent Allahabad High Court.

The bar body further sought the Chief Justice of India to "immediately recommend" to the government to draw impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma.

Speaking to media persons, bar body president Anil Tiwari referred to a number of resolutions which said, "The High Court Bar Association opposes any proposed transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court or its Lucknow bench or to any other High Court."

The bar body's resolution added, "All the judgements delivered by Justice Yashwant Varma during his tenure as a judge at Allahabad High Court and Delhi High Court be reviewed in order to inspire confidence of people at large to regain public faith in the judicial system. The manner in which this is to be done is to be decided by the Supreme Court as we have full trust in our judge." A Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the judge's transfer to the Centre.

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officials to rush to the spot and douse it.