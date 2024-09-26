Is Rahul Gandhi A British Citizen?: Allahabad HC Seeks Central Government's Response On PIL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sought details of the action by the Central government on a complaint over the dual citizenship of Rae Bareli MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Lucknow bench of the court comprising justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Karnataka in the matter.

The court directed the Additional Solicitor (ASG) Suryabhan Pandey to obtain all the necessary information from the Union Ministry Of Home Affairs in the citizenship matter linked to Rahul. The next hearing of the case will be on September 30.

In July, the high court rejected a similar petition by Shishir and asked him to approach the competent authority under the Citizenship Act 1955. He had claimed to have evidence that Rahul is a British citizen, making the Congress leader ineligible to contest elections. Additionally, he asserted to have access to confidential emails from the United Kingdom government related to this issue.

As no action was taken even after complaining twice to the competent authority, Shishir filed the petition again. On Wednesday, he appeared before the high court in person during which he demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.