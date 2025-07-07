Allahabad HC Rejects Petitions Against Merger Of 5,000 Govt Schools In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected two petitions against the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department’s plan to merge 5000 schools in the state.

The Lucknow Bench of the court upholds the government's decision of merger, terming it “correct” and “in the interest of children.” The court said that the policy decision in this case cannot be challenged unless it is unconstitutional or unfortunate.

The hearing in this case was completed on Friday, after which the court reserved its decision and pronounced its decision today.

In June, the Basic Education Department had issued an order in which the department had said that when the schools open on July 1 after summer vacation, those schools with less than 50 students will be merged and sent to nearby schools.

All these children were asked to merge into upper primary or composite schools, which triggered an uproar. However, the government had argued that this decision had been taken keeping in view the quality of education and better use of resources.

Later, at least 51 children, including, had challenged this decision of the government in the HC, arguing that the government order violates the Right to Compulsory Education Act and will hinder the education of children and create inequality in the society.

The matter was heard in the court of Justice Pankaj Bhatia on July 3 and 4, in which the advocates of both sides argued, after which the decision was reserved.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia has made it clear in his decision on Monday that there is no confusion about the right to free and compulsory education of children. “The decision taken by the government for better use of resources and quality education is constitutional and valid,” it said.

Petitioners' lawyer Utkarsh Mishra said that the petition filed on their behalf has been rejected by the High Court. Further decisions will be taken after talking to the petitioners only after reading the order completely.