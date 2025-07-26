Allahabad HC Orders New Medical Board For Recruitment Of 2015 Batch Police Constables

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court in an order today directed that a new medical board of specialist doctors be constituted to conduct medical examinations of the candidates for Police Constable Recruitment 2015 batch once again.
The court also said that those found fit in the medical examinations should be given appointment with due seniority.
The Court hearing the case of candidates for Police Constable Recruitment 2015, described the earlier medical report as “medically unfit,” bringing a huge relief to the aspirants.
This order has been given by Justice Ajit Kumar while accepting the petitions of Chandrakant and dozens of others after hearing senior advocate Vijay Gautam, advocate Manisha Chaturvedi and government lawyers. According to the petitions, the candidates selected in the Police Constable Recruitment of the year 2015 were medically examined.
Appointment orders were issued on May 2, 2018 and May 3, 2018. However, after the issuance of appointment orders, the petitioners had to undergo medical examination again, in which they were declared medically unfit due to temporary diseases. Many were found to be suffering from various temporary ailments.
The candidates had minor ailments like piles, tuberculosis, hearing loss, dental issues, hernia, hydrocele, blood pressure and problems of being overweight. Petitioners' advocate Vijay Gautam said that the guidelines were not followed in the medical examinations and the medical examinations were not done by doctors specializing in respective areas of illness.
It was said that some was declared medically fit by the Super Specialty Hospital but the Review Medical Board declared him unfit again. The senior advocate said in his argument that the review was not done as per medical guidelines and the board did not have specialist doctors in the relevant field.
The court noted that the opponents failed to show that the review medical board had expert doctors in the relevant field to disregard the opinion of the super specialty hospitals. The court also mentioned the cases of Delhi and Tripura High Court, where candidates got relief in similar circumstances.
After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the court cancelled the medical review tests of the petitioners and directed the government to constitute a new board with experts in the relevant medical science within a month.
The court also directed that if the petitioners are found medically fit, they will be allowed to join as per their appointment orders and their seniority will be restored.
