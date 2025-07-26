ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad HC Orders New Medical Board For Recruitment Of 2015 Batch Police Constables

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court in an order today directed that a new medical board of specialist doctors be constituted to conduct medical examinations of the candidates for Police Constable Recruitment 2015 batch once again.

The court also said that those found fit in the medical examinations should be given appointment with due seniority.

The Court hearing the case of candidates for Police Constable Recruitment 2015, described the earlier medical report as “medically unfit,” bringing a huge relief to the aspirants.

This order has been given by Justice Ajit Kumar while accepting the petitions of Chandrakant and dozens of others after hearing senior advocate Vijay Gautam, advocate Manisha Chaturvedi and government lawyers. According to the petitions, the candidates selected in the Police Constable Recruitment of the year 2015 were medically examined.

Appointment orders were issued on May 2, 2018 and May 3, 2018. However, after the issuance of appointment orders, the petitioners had to undergo medical examination again, in which they were declared medically unfit due to temporary diseases. Many were found to be suffering from various temporary ailments.

The candidates had minor ailments like piles, tuberculosis, hearing loss, dental issues, hernia, hydrocele, blood pressure and problems of being overweight. Petitioners' advocate Vijay Gautam said that the guidelines were not followed in the medical examinations and the medical examinations were not done by doctors specializing in respective areas of illness.