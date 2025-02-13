Allahabad HC Limits Teachers' Appointment For Poll Duty

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court has ruled that teachers need not to be appointed as booth level officers nor be assigned election duties, stressing on strict adherence to the EC's guidelines on "minimal appointment of teachers". Their appointments have to be made only when there is no availability of employees from other categories, the high court said in an order passed earlier this week.

Hearing a petition by an assistant primary school teacher in Jhansi district, Justice Ajay Bhanot ruled that the Election Commission (EC) guidelines regarding "minimal appointment of teachers" on poll duty had to be strictly followed. The petitioner, Surya Pratap Singh, had filed a plea in the high court against his engagement as a booth level officer and allocation of election-related duties.

After going through the EC guidelines and earlier judgments, the court said, "The Election Commission guidelines restricting the appointment of teachers seeks to balance the competing imperatives of the Right to Education, the indispensable role of teachers in society, and the necessity of electoral work in a democracy."

"The aforesaid restrictions in the Election Commission guidelines have to be interpreted in the backdrop of the importance of education in our country, the role of teachers in our constitutional scheme, and that elections are the life blood of any democracy," it added. The court was of the view that the EC guidelines clearly mandated teachers would be employed on election duty only after all other categories of employees mentioned had been exhausted.

"There may be occasions when even after appointment of all other categories of employees (apart from teachers), vacancies of booth level officers are not filled and there is need for additional hands. In that situation alone, teachers can be appointed as booth level officers and assigned election duties. Engagement of teachers on election duty shall always be a measure of last resort," the bench said.

The court also observed that the state authorities could not lightly or in a perfunctory manner encroach upon the free time of teachers. "Unless other options have been fully explored and exercised, teachers are not liable to be detracted from their periods of self-reflection or distracted from their endeavours at self education made in free time," the bench said.