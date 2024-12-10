ETV Bharat / bharat

Allahabad HC Judge's Comments At VHP Event: Sibal Calls for Impeachment Motion Against Him

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav, who made controversial remarks at a VHP function, has violated his oath of office by making a "hate speech" and asserted that he along with other opposition MPs will submit a notice to bring a motion to impeach the judge.

Sources said opposition MPs are likely to submit the notice in the next few days. The judge made the remarks on Sunday while addressing a provincial convention of the Legal Cell and High Court Unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad in the Allahabad High Court.

A day later, videos of the judge speaking on provocative issues, including the law working according to the majority, were circulated widely, triggering a strong reaction from various opposition parties that questioned his reported statements and labelled them hate speech.

"Any judge who makes such a statement is violating his oath of office. If he is violating the oath of office he has no right to sit on that chair," Sibal said at a press conference. "If a high court judge can make a speech like this then the question arises how do such people get appointed in the first place. The question also arises how do they get the courage to make such remarks. Question also arises why these things are happening in the last 10 years," the senior advocate said.