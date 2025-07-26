Allahabad HC Judge Warns Private Hospitals, Do Not Treat Patients Parties as ATMs

Prayagraj: Justice Prashant Kumar of the Allahabad High Court in a critical and sharp comment said that private hospitals and nursing homes are using patients as 'ATMs' only to draw money.

The court refused to give relief to a doctor accused of negligence in a 2008 case, in which a fetus died due to alleged delay in surgery.

Justice Prashant Kumar, while rejecting a petition of Dr. Ashok Kumar Rai, said that the doctor could not justify the delay of 4-5 hours between taking consent for surgery and performing the operation, which resulted in the death of the fetus.

The court said that doctors who work with full dedication and caution should be protected but those who have opened nursing homes without proper facilities, doctors and infrastructure and are just extorting money from patients should not get any protection.

An FIR was lodged on 29 July 2007 in which it was alleged that the pregnant wife of the complainant's younger brother was admitted to Dr Ashok Kumar Rai's nursing home in Deoria. The family had agreed for a caesarean surgery at 11 am, but the surgery was performed at 5:30 pm, by which time the foetus had died.

It is alleged that the nursing home staff and associates also thrashed the family when they protested. The FIR also states that the doctor charged Rs 8,700 and demanded an additional Rs 10,000, and also refused to issue a discharge slip.

The court refused to rely on the medical board's report, as it found that crucial documents such as the post mortem report and other operation theatre notes were not produced before the board. The court also found that the anaesthetist was called at around 3.30 pm, indicating that the hospital lacked preparation and facilities.

The court said that it is a case of pure negligence where the doctor admitted the patient and even after taking permission for the operation from the patient's family members, did not perform the operation on time because they did not have the required doctor (ie anesthetist) to perform the surgery.

The court called it a 'classic' case where the operation was delayed by 4-5 hours without any reason and the post mortem report stated the cause of death of the fetus was prolonged labour pain. The court said that this fact clearly shows the malicious intent to deceive the patient.

The court said that medical professionals should be protected from frivolous lawsuits, but this protection will apply only when the medical professional has performed his duty efficiently. The court said that the time of admission of the patient, the time of surgery and the time of taking consent from the patient's family are three important aspects in this case, which should be considered after presenting evidence.