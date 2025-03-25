Delhi HC Judge Transfer: Allahabad HC Bar Body To Go On Indefinite Strike From Tuesday

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Monday announced that it will go on an indefinite strike from March 25 to protest the proposed repatriation of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent court.

The announcement came after the Supreme Court Collegium confirmed its decision to recommend the transfer of Justice Varma, who is facing an inquiry over the alleged discovery of a large sum of cash from his official residence in Delhi.

"Lawyers of the High Court Bar Association, Allahabad will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday... (over) Justice Yashwant Varma's (proposed) transfer to the Allahabad High Court," bar association president Anil Tiwari told PTI. "We are also sending a request to bar associations in Lucknow in this regard," he said.

After passing a resolution to this effect during the lunch hours of the court, the lawyers abstained from judicial work for the remaining day. Addressing reporters after an emergency meeting of the association in the evening, Tiwari said, "The association will fight this issue till the end. The Supreme Court has judicial powers but we have public support."

He said, "22 organisations have given us a letter of support against the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma. Today, the Supreme Court has confirmed the decision of transfer in the meeting of the collegium. This (emergency) meeting was held in view of the Supreme Court administration's decision of transfer."

Tiwari said the lawyers of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association will only resume work after the Supreme Court withdraws its decision.

"Today this battle is being fought by lawyers in India and till the next resolution, the advocates will not work and we are ready to face any kind of consequences. Even if we have to sacrifice our lives to save the judiciary, we are ready to do so... If we have to go to jail, we are ready for that too," he said.

He further said that lawyers will take to the streets on Tuesday. "The entire democracy is being put at stake to save a judge. We appeal to the government to intervene in this matter," he added. The bar association also demanded scrutiny of judgments delivered by Justice Varma.

The cash was found at Justice Varma's Lutyens' Delhi residence following a fire on March 14. The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and the Delhi High Court subsequently issued a series of directives, including the withdrawal of judicial work from Justice Varma on Monday.