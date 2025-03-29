Allahabad HC Bar Association To Boycott Justice Varma's Swearing-in

Prayagraj: In protest against lowering the dignity of the Delhi High Court, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association has decided to unanimously boycott the swearing-in ceremony of tainted Justice Yashwant Varma, who was recently transferred.

"Today (Saturday) became the darkest day in the history of the Indian judiciary due to the approval of the Law Ministry on the transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma. It has been decided to open the Photo Affidavit Center from Saturday, keeping in mind the interest of the litigants," Anil Tiwari, president of the bar association, said.

Tiwari further said, "I don't know what compelled the government to issue this transfer notification, but we still trust that it will intervene. We have called an emergency meeting tonight with senior advocates to decide our next course of action."

Asserting that the transfer was unfair, Tiwari said, "We are fighting for the common people. This is injustice, and the Allahabad High Court has been turned into a dumping ground."

At a meeting at Tiwari's house till Friday midnight, it was decided that a meeting has been scheduled with the senior advocates at 4 pm Saturday to decide on the continuation of the boycott, the strategy of the movement and the future course of action.

Bar association vice-president Agnihotri Kumar Tripathi and advocate Dharmendra Shukhla said Friday's meeting was scheduled at 9 pm, but was stretched till midnight as Tiwari got delayed in reaching Prayageaj from Delhi. The emergency meeting was called to decide the stance of the lawyers' agitation after the notification of Justice Varma's transfer was issued by the Law Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the lawyers' boycott of work continued for the fourth consecutive day, affecting the functioning of the High Court. The benches of Chief Justice and other judges sat in the courtrooms on Friday morning, but to enforce the boycott, all judges left their court and went to their chambers. Litigants had a tough time due to the suspension of all court work, as they had to return empty-handed.

Justice Varma's transfer was notified by the Law Ministry on Friday, days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his repatriation to the Allahabad HC over allegations of a huge amount of cash being discovered at his residential premises following a fire. The Supreme Court Collegium had made the recommendation on Monday. The Allahabad High Court lawyers have been on strike since the next day (Friday).