Allahabad Court Orders Round-The-Clock Security To Man Litigating Rahul Over Citizenship

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered round-the-clock security to a BJP worker who has been pursuing a case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, seeking cancellation of his Indian citizenship.

The bench on Thursday directed the secretary of the Union Home ministry to accord one Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Central Armed Police Forces to the petitioner round-the-clock.

A bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice BR Singh passed the order on a writ petition filed by Karnataka BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir.

In its interim order, the bench observed, "We are, prima facie, satisfied that the matter requires consideration as the petitioner has been pursuing his cases against a very powerful individual and is facing constant threats and has to appear before the Investigating Officer at Police Station Kotwali, District Raebareli in pursuance of notice issued to him."

The petitioner submitted that on his complaint moved in June 2024, a probe was underway by the CBI and he had appeared before the CBI in Delhi on multiple occasions furnishing evidence of Rahul Gandhi's British citizenship.

The petitioner said that he disclosed to the CBI the details of a company M/s Backops Limited incorporated on August 21, 2003, in the United Kingdom, where Gandhi is a director and his address is mentioned as 2, Frognal Way, London, UK NW3 6XE.