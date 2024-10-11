ETV Bharat / bharat

All You Need To Know About Noel Tata - The New Chairman Of Tata Trusts

Hyderabad: Noel Tata was named the new Chairman of the Tata Trusts after the demise of his half-brother Ratan Tata.

86-year-old Ratan Tata passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on October 9 and was cremated with full state honours at the Worli crematorium on October 10.

Noel Tata has been part of the Tata Group for four decades. He is the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Tata International Limited. He also holds various board positions within the group, including Chairman of Trent, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation, as well as Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Limited.

Noel Tata started his career at Tata International. In June 1999, he became the managing director of Trent – the company founded by his mother Simone Dunoyer. He developed Westside and turned it into a profitable venture.

In 2003, Noel Tata became the director of Titan Industries and Voltas. Trent runs Westside and Bookstore Landmark. The Titan Company has brands like Tanishq, Titan, Titan Eye, and Fastrack.

Son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata, Noel is known to keep away from the limelight. As Managing Director of Trent Ltd, Tata's retail arm, he expanded its operations from a single store in 1998 to over 700 stores across various formats.