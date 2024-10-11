All You Need To Know About Noel Tata - The New Chairman Of Tata Trusts

Hyderabad: Noel Tata was named the new Chairman of the Tata Trusts after the demise of his half-brother Ratan Tata.
86-year-old Ratan Tata passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on October 9 and was cremated with full state honours at the Worli crematorium on October 10.
Noel Tata has been part of the Tata Group for four decades. He is the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Tata International Limited. He also holds various board positions within the group, including Chairman of Trent, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation, as well as Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Limited.
Noel Tata started his career at Tata International. In June 1999, he became the managing director of Trent – the company founded by his mother Simone Dunoyer. He developed Westside and turned it into a profitable venture.
In 2003, Noel Tata became the director of Titan Industries and Voltas. Trent runs Westside and Bookstore Landmark. The Titan Company has brands like Tanishq, Titan, Titan Eye, and Fastrack.
Son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata, Noel is known to keep away from the limelight. As Managing Director of Trent Ltd, Tata's retail arm, he expanded its operations from a single store in 1998 to over 700 stores across various formats.
He joined the board of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 2019. He became the vice chairman of Titan Company in 2018 and in March 2022, he was appointed vice chairman of Tata Steel.
Before heading Trent, Noel Tata helmed Tata International Ltd between 2010 and 2021. During his stint, the company's revenue surged from $500 million to over $3 billion.
Noel, who largely focused on Tata Group's global retail operations, was already a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, which together own 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of the diversified group.
In his most recent executive role as Managing Director of Tata International Limited, he led the company through a period of significant growth, with revenue rising from $500 million to over $3 billion between August 2010 and November 2021.
Noel Tata's three children—Maya, Neville, and Leah—have been appointed as trustees of various philanthropic organisations associated with Tata Trusts, which manages the substantial $150 billion Tata Group.
He holds a degree from Sussex University (UK) and has completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) at INSEAD. He is married to Aloo Mistry and together they have three children.