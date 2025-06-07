ETV Bharat / bharat

All Women Robbers' Gang from Rajasthan Snatch Ornaments from Devotees at Dussehera Fair

The women robbers will pick up a fight with a devotee and then snatch valuables in the chaos

Police arrest Rajasthani all women snatchers
Police arrest Rajasthani all women snatchers
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST

Farrukhabad: The district police have arrested a gang of 11 women from Rajasthan who had adopted a unique modus operandi to rob women devotees off valuables, particularly ornaments.

The gang of women criminals arrived at the Ganga Dussehra fair and stole mangalsutra, rings and chains etc. from devotees. The police have arrested these women on the complaint of the victim women. All of them are being questioned.

The gang had taken different names like Sonia, Ujita, Geeta, Anjali, Babita, Rajwati, Anju, Rajkumari, Sonu, Kashmira and Seema. The police arrested them from Devrampur Crossing Police Station Qadri Gate. All the women are residents of Rajasthan, CO Aishwarya Upadhyay revealed.

According to the CO, the police recovered three gold chains, nine wallets, a gold pendant, a pair of gold tops, a pair of silver anklets from their possession. This is how the women were caught:

A day before their arrest, Saurabh Singh, a resident of Shantinagar Pajaba, had filed a report. It was said that 10-11 women surrounded Saurabh's wife and beat her up. They snatched the gold chain from her neck. The police had registered a report. Similarly, two-three other women had also complained to the police about robbery.

Police sources said that the all-women gang used to enter the fair together identified their prey --especially women wearing gold chains and mangalsutra were their target.

The modus operandi is to pick up a fight with a woman wearing a gold chain on some pretext. After this, the women of the entire gang used to surround that woman. In the midst of this chaos, the woman's gold chain or mangalsutra used to be stolen. Due to the crowd in the fair, this gang could easily escape after stealing and looting.

During police interrogation, the women told that they had come to Ganga Dussehra fair in Fatehgarh on June 4. On June 5, they stole three chains, a pair of tops, a pair of anklets and some money. They were preparing to return when they were arrested. The police team could recover from the gang 9 wallets, a pendant, a pair of tops of yellow metal, a pair of anklets, 4900 rupees along with Aadhar have been recovered. The gang members were remanded to jail custody after interrogation.

