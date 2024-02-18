All-Women Police Posts Inaugurated in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Sunday inaugurated two All-Women Police Posts at Khan Market and Shraddhanand Marg in the city's central area. "I am very happy with this historic step by the Delhi Police. Today, we inaugurated two All-Women Police Posts (AWPPs)," Saxena said and added that more such posts are needed in Delhi.

Women victims will now be able to tell their problems freely to women officers and the force will immediately ensure a resolution, he added. Saxena said he asked the Delhi Police to establish AWPPs after its all-women's team was adjudged as the best marching contingent at this year's Republic Day parade.

At present, women account for 15.17 per cent in the Delhi Police and "we remain committed to increasing the strength of women in the police force to 33 per cent as soon as possible", following the vision of "Naari Shakti", he said. The Delhi Police has already begun the process of direct recruitment, Saxena added. After inauguration, Saxena also monitored the post's functioning.

In a statement later, the Delhi Police said these AWPPs are equipped with all necessary gadgets and trained personnel. Khan Market -- known for its cosmopolitan ambiance, bustling atmosphere and international appeal -- attracts a diverse demographic, including foreign visitors, it said.

"It hosts a myriad of restaurants, shops and residences. With a substantial influx of foreign delegates, VVIPs and tourists, the market plays a pivotal role in showcasing the vibrancy of New Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said. Sub-inspector Puja Saini has been posted as in-charge of the Khan Market post. She will be supported by nine women officers.

The Khan Market post was established in 2016 and it has been central to maintaining law and order, Vardhan said. The post at Shraddhanand Marg aims to facilitate women complainants by ensuring women police officers' presence. Representatives of the Khan Market RWA (Residents' Welfare Association) were present during the inauguration.