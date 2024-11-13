ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahila Battalion Of CISF Will Be An Elite Troop: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the newly formed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Mahila battalion will be raised as an elite troop and it will shoulder the responsibility of protecting the nation's critical infrastructure, like airports and metro rails, and providing VIP security as commandos.

"To be raised as an elite troop, the Mahila Battalion will shoulder the responsibility of protecting the nation's critical infrastructure," said Shah in an "X" post, a day after his ministry announced the formation of the troop.

In a firm step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision of enhancing women's participation in every field of nation-building, the Modi government has approved the establishment of the first all-women battalion of the CISF, he said. "The decision will certainly fulfil the aspirations of more women to participate in the crucial task of protecting the nation,” Shah said.

The CISF has been a preferred choice for women who wish to serve the nation in the Central Armed Police Force. The number of women in CISF is more than 7 per cent at present. The addition of a Mahila battalion would encourage more aspiring young women across the country to join CISF and serve the nation. It will give women a new identity in CISF, senior officials said.