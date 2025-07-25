ETV Bharat / bharat

All Set For Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra On July 26 In Ladakh

Srinagar: As the Indian army marks the 26 years of Kargil Vijay Divas on July 26, the town of Drass, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, which was the main battlefield in 1999 between the Indian and Pakistani armies, is all decked up to pay tributes to the slain soldiers and recount the tales of victory against the arch-enemy.

Mera Yuva Bharat under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will organise ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra’ on Saturday in Drass to pay homage to the Kargil slain.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, will lead the foot march in which around 1,000 youth, veterans, armed forces personnel, families of martyrs, and civil society members are expected to be participating.

“This padyatra is part of the wider Viksit Bharat Padyatras initiative, which aims to foster national pride, deepen civic engagement, and strengthen the spirit of unity among the youth through commemorative and participatory programmes across the country. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Jan Bhagidari in Rashtranirman, this initiative brings together every stakeholder from youth to veterans in a shared act of national remembrance, reinforcing the role of citizens, especially the Amrit Peedhi, in nation-building,” an official said.

On Saturday, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) and Director General Military Operations (DGMO) would visit the Kargil Vijay Memorial to pay tributes to the Kargil heroes.

Before flying to Kargil, Lieutenant General Ghai called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the union territory.

In May 1999, the war between India and Pakistan erupted in Drass, then a small hilly town of Kargil, after the Pakistani army and infiltrators had occupied the hilly and strategic terrain of Drass in Kargil district. It took the sacrifices of more than 500 soldiers and two months of fighting on the mountainous terrain of Drass that the Indian army reclaimed the terrain and declared victory on July 26.

Although the main battle was fought in Drass, the day is commemorated since 1999 as ‘Kargil Vijay Divas’.

On Vijay Diwas, Indian army soldiers pay tributes to the slain soldiers in an elongated rectangular field, which is known as Kagril Vijay Memorial, built in the Drass town-60 kilometers road distance from the main Kargil town. This memorial remains a visiting site for tourists and visitors throughout the year, but on July 26, this memorial is the main attraction.