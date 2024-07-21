ETV Bharat / bharat

All-Party-Meeting Underway In Parliament Ahead Of Budget Session

author img

By ANI

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

Ahead of the Budget Session 2024, in the all-party meeting, leaders from the Trinamool Congress are absent due to the Shahidi Divas (Martyrdom Day) in West Bengal, which is observing a significant event for the state. Party sources further clarified that the absence is not a boycott but a reflection of the day's importance.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is hosting the meeting, with attendance from various political leaders.
All-Party-Meeting Underway In Parliament (ANI)

New Delhi: An all-party meeting is currently underway at Parliament ahead of the budget session commencement. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is hosting the meeting, with attendance from various political leaders.

Notable attendees include Tiruchi Shiva, AIUML leader E.T. Mohammad Basheer, Jana Sena Party leader Bala Krishna, BJD leader Sasmit Patra, JDU leader Sanjay Jha, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale, Praful Patel, Chirag Paswan, and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and BJP President JP Nadda are also present.

However, leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are absent as they are in West Bengal observing Shahidi Divas (Martyrdom Day), a significant event for the state. Party sources clarified that this is not a boycott but a reflection of the day's importance. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is in Kolkata, attending the observance on the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar commented on the meeting, stating, "This meeting is a formality as the Parliament session starts tomorrow. However, it is our responsibility to raise public issues, and we will definitely do that. The biggest issue is NEET; it needs to be cancelled." CPI-M MP John Brittas said that the parties are insisting that issues affecting the people should be brought to the house including Manipur, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, "communal polarisation" in UP, exam frauds and unemployment.

"Parliament should function properly and there should be debate and discussion, which was not happening from the past 10 years...We want the government to understand the ground reality...The unemployment rate is at its peak, and people are starving. There has been an assault on the power of the states," Brittas said. The meeting marks a crucial gathering of political leaders as they prepare for the upcoming budget session.

Read More

  1. Into Her Historic Seventh Consecutive Year, Sitharaman To Present Union Budget In Paperless Format
  2. Explained: What Is Finance Bill? Understanding Its Role In Indian Taxation

New Delhi: An all-party meeting is currently underway at Parliament ahead of the budget session commencement. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is hosting the meeting, with attendance from various political leaders.

Notable attendees include Tiruchi Shiva, AIUML leader E.T. Mohammad Basheer, Jana Sena Party leader Bala Krishna, BJD leader Sasmit Patra, JDU leader Sanjay Jha, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale, Praful Patel, Chirag Paswan, and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and BJP President JP Nadda are also present.

However, leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are absent as they are in West Bengal observing Shahidi Divas (Martyrdom Day), a significant event for the state. Party sources clarified that this is not a boycott but a reflection of the day's importance. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is in Kolkata, attending the observance on the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar commented on the meeting, stating, "This meeting is a formality as the Parliament session starts tomorrow. However, it is our responsibility to raise public issues, and we will definitely do that. The biggest issue is NEET; it needs to be cancelled." CPI-M MP John Brittas said that the parties are insisting that issues affecting the people should be brought to the house including Manipur, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, "communal polarisation" in UP, exam frauds and unemployment.

"Parliament should function properly and there should be debate and discussion, which was not happening from the past 10 years...We want the government to understand the ground reality...The unemployment rate is at its peak, and people are starving. There has been an assault on the power of the states," Brittas said. The meeting marks a crucial gathering of political leaders as they prepare for the upcoming budget session.

Read More

  1. Into Her Historic Seventh Consecutive Year, Sitharaman To Present Union Budget In Paperless Format
  2. Explained: What Is Finance Bill? Understanding Its Role In Indian Taxation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALL PARTY MEETING AHEAD OF BUDGETBUDGET SESSION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.