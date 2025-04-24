All Party Meeting On Pahalgam Terror Attack Begins

New Delhi: The All-Party Meeting convened by the Narendra Modi-led government began in New Delhi on Thursday, two days after the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. A two-minute silence was observed at the beginning of the meeting for the Pahalgam victims.

BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda was present at the meeting along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Nadda is also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijuju are also present at the meeting.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are also attending the crucial meeting. Kharge is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

It is expected that the Centre will brief leaders of all the parties on the action taken by the government against Pakistan after the attack. The Samajwadi Party is being represented by Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The Trinamool Congress said the Centre should have invited the presidents of political parties for the all-party meet and questioned why it was limited to "parliamentary parties".

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, however, called the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack a "selective PR exercise" and slammed the government for keeping smaller parties away.