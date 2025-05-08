ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Briefs All-Party Meeting On 'Operation Sindoor'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed an all-party meeting on 'Operation Sindoor', India's reply to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed an all-party meeting on 'Operation Sindoor', India's reply to the Pahalgam terror attack.
New Delhi: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders during an all-party meeting being held over Operation Sindoor (PTI)
Published : May 8, 2025

New Delhi: The government is briefing an all-party meeting on Thursday on the success of "Operation Sindoor" and its aftermath, as top government functionaries and opposition leaders met for a second time in a fortnight amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, J P Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman represented the government, while Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from the Congress, Sandip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress and DMK's T R Baalu were among the leading opposition figures in the meeting.

Singh is chairing the meeting.

Other opposition leaders included Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, BJD's Sasmit Patra and CPI(M)'s John Brittas.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi were also part of the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government wanted to brief all parties on "Operation Sindoor".

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The government had earlier called an all-party meeting on April 24 to brief leaders on the attack.

