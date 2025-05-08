ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Briefs All-Party Meeting On 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders during an all-party meeting being held over Operation Sindoor ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government is briefing an all-party meeting on Thursday on the success of "Operation Sindoor" and its aftermath, as top government functionaries and opposition leaders met for a second time in a fortnight amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, J P Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman represented the government, while Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from the Congress, Sandip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress and DMK's T R Baalu were among the leading opposition figures in the meeting.

Singh is chairing the meeting.

Other opposition leaders included Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, BJD's Sasmit Patra and CPI(M)'s John Brittas.