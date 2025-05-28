All-Party Delegation Meets Saudi Officials, Underscores India's Strong Position Against Terrorism

Riyadh: An all-party parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda on Wednesday met Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and underscored India's strong position against terrorism, including zero tolerance and a new normal approach against it.

The delegation also visited the Shura Council, a governmental body with regulatory authority, and met Deputy Speaker Mishaal Al-Sulami and Maj Gen Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Friendship Committee, and conveyed India's strong position against terrorism. During the meeting with Al-Jubeir, the delegation "appreciated Saudi stand against terrorism and underscored India’s strong position against terrorism, including zero tolerance & new normal approach against terrorism," the Embassy of India here said in a post on X.

The two sides discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and India, exploring ways to strengthen them further as well as reviewing topics of mutual interest, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported. The delegation also met Mushabab Al-Qahtani, DG, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies and conveyed India's unwavering commitment to combat terrorism in its all forms. The delegation also discussed India-Saudi strategic ties.

"India and Saudi Arabia stand united in our shared commitment to combat terrorism & strengthen bilateral ties. Along with our all-party delegation colleagues, had a constructive discussion with His Excellency Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State @KSAmofaEN, appreciating Saudi Arabia's firm stand against terrorism & reaffirming India’s unwavering zero-tolerance and new normal approach in the fight against terror," Panda said in a post on X.

He said that India and Saudi Arabia share a dynamic partnership rooted in trust, shared interests & a growing strategic bond. "Along with our all-party delegation colleagues, had a meaningful exchange at @ShuraCouncil_SA with Deputy Speaker Dr. Mishaal Al-Sulami & Maj Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi-India Friendship Committee — conveying India’s unwavering stand against terrorism & exploring avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation," he added.

The delegation members also offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Embassy premises, honouring his timeless message of peace, non-violence and tolerance. The delegation visited Bahrain and Kuwait before arriving in Riyadh on Tuesday.

"India’s stand on terrorism is resolute and uncompromising — a message we bring to Saudi Arabia with our all-party delegation. Appreciate the warm welcome by H.E. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi Arabia-India Friendship Committee @ShuraCouncil_SA, as we begin key engagements to strengthen our growing partnership," Jay Panda said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, another member of the delegation, said on X: "India and Saudi Arabia are standing strong against terrorism! Our all-party delegation delivers India's unwavering stance to Saudi leaders, fostering growing partnership and cooperation. Grateful for the warm welcome from H.E. Maj Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi." Former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of the all-party delegation to the Gulf region, has been admitted to a hospital and is under medical supervision.

During the visit to Saudi Arabia, the delegation will interact with a cross-section of political dignitaries, government officials, thought leaders and members of the Indian community. India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.