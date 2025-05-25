ETV Bharat / bharat

All-Party Delegation Led By Sule Meets Qatari MPs, Conveys India’s Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack

All-party delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule in a group picture during their visit to Shura Council, the legislative authority of Qatar, for Operation Sindoor global outreach, in Doha on Sunday. BJP MPs Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Singh Thakur, AAP MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, former Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, Congress MP Manish Tewari and others also seen. ( ANI )

Doha: An all-party parliamentary delegation led by NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule on Sunday met with Deputy Speaker of the Qatar Shura Council Dr Hamda Al Sulaiti and other Qatari MPs and conveyed India’s national outrage over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation highlighted that the visit reflected India’s united stance on cross-border terrorism. “Qatar emphasised its own zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and that terrorism must be condemned globally,” the Indian Embassy in Qatar posted on X.

Earlier, the delegation paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the embassy. The all-party delegation arrived in Qatar late Saturday as part of the government’s outreach with the international community on the fight against terror and on the significance of Operation Sindoor.

Apart from Sule, the working president of the NCP-SP, the delegation comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin. It will also travel to South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt.

“Taking India’s strong message against terrorism to the world! A warm welcome to the multi-party delegation led by @Supriya_sule to Qatar. Ambassador @vipulifs received the delegation. @MEAIndia,” the Indian Embassy in Doha said on X. Qatar is considered to wield influence in the West Asian region and has a role as a mediator in regional conflicts.