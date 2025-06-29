All Parties Actively Participating In Special Voter Roll Revision In Poll-Bound Bihar: ECI

By Santu Das

New Delhi: All political parties including, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are actively participating in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar, sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) claimed on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the poll panel had issued instructions for SIR in Bihar as per the guidelines and schedule. It said the objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls and also to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the electoral rolls.

According to the ECI, various reasons such as rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, young citizens becoming eligible to vote, non-reporting of deaths and inclusion of the names of foreign illegal immigrants have necessitated the conduct of an intensive revision so as to ensure integrity and preparation of error-free electoral rolls.

Notably, the Congress had criticised the ECI over the SIR in the poll-bound Bihar. The Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE), a committee of the grand old party which was constituted "to monitor the conduct of free and fair elections by the ECI", in a statement said "SIR of electoral rolls carries a huge risk of willful exclusion of voters using the power of the state machinery".

ECI sources told ETV Bharat, "All political parties are appointing party workers as booth level agents (BLAs) in the ongoing SIR. More than 1.5 lakh party workers have been appointed as BLAs till now. All political parties are in the process of appointing more and more BLAs for proper verification of the electoral rolls."

The poll panel had advised all political parties to appoint their workers as BLAs in all polling stations rather than "finding faults" with the electoral rolls later, they claimed.

According to ECI sources, the Congress has so far appointed 8,586 BLAs and RJD 47,143. The total number of BLAs appointed by the BJP stood at 51,964 and Janata Dal (United) at 27,931.

Earlier on Saturday, amid the criticism from Congress and Trinamool Congress over the SIR, the poll panel said, "Constitution of India is supreme. All citizens, political parties and the ECI follow the Constitution. SIR has already started successfully in Bihar for verifying the eligibility of each elector with full participation of all political parties."

During the day, District Election Officer (DEO), Vaishali visited hamlets of vulnerable sections in 123- Hajipur AC to create awareness about the ongoing SIR and it’s importance. Also, meeting about SIR was held by DEO with the Panchayati Raj representatives in Bihar's Katihar district. All representatives have been briefed that no eligible citizen should be left out of the voter list. Hoardings informing citizens have been up across the state.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.