All India Handicrafts Week 2024: A Celebration Of Indian Artistry

Handicrafts are products that are primarily made by hand, though some tools or machinery may have been used as well; they are distinguished from mechanically produced goods of comparable utility by their unique features, which can be artistic, aesthetic, ethnic, or cultural; and they are adorned with visual appeal in the form of inlay work or other substantial work.

Why do we celebrate Handicrafts Week?

Every 8th to 14th of December, All India Handicrafts Week is celebrated all over India. The entire country celebrates this week with great enthusiasm, as it aims to raise awareness, emphasize the importance, and express support for Indians focusing on handicrafts.

The entire week-long celebration is a special time for all artisans in India. This is their chance to show off their great works of art to their countrymen and people coming in from different parts of the world. The exhibitions organized during this week allow the thousands or even millions of dedicated craftsmen and artisans in the country. This celebration keeps alive the tradition and culture of Indian handicrafts.

Theme Craft