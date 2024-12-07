All India Handicrafts Week 2024: A Celebration Of Indian Artistry

Handicrafts are products that are primarily made by hand, though some tools or machinery may have been used as well; they are distinguished from mechanically produced goods of comparable utility by their unique features, which can be artistic, aesthetic, ethnic, or cultural; and they are adorned with visual appeal in the form of inlay work or other substantial work.
Why do we celebrate Handicrafts Week?
Every 8th to 14th of December, All India Handicrafts Week is celebrated all over India. The entire country celebrates this week with great enthusiasm, as it aims to raise awareness, emphasize the importance, and express support for Indians focusing on handicrafts.
The entire week-long celebration is a special time for all artisans in India. This is their chance to show off their great works of art to their countrymen and people coming in from different parts of the world. The exhibitions organized during this week allow the thousands or even millions of dedicated craftsmen and artisans in the country. This celebration keeps alive the tradition and culture of Indian handicrafts.
Theme Craft
Theme-based craft is a comprehensive, well-organized backline master of fascinating, supported the following in style five chosen themes – Needlework, tribal Crafts, fibre And Eco-friendly Crafts, Fashion Accessories and festal Decorations providing in-depth info regarding the craft, products, sellers and awarded master craft persons in these particular crafts.
Promote Handicrafts
The Government of India implements various schemes for the promotion and development of the handicraft sector and artisans through the National Handicraft Development Programme[NHDP] and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme [CHCDS] to emphasize an integrated approach for the upliftment of the handicraft sector holistically.
National Handicrafts Development Programme [NHDP]:
- Base Line Survey & Mobilization of Artisans under Ambedkar Hastshilp Vikas Yojana
- Design & Technology Up-gradation
- Human Resource Development
- Direct Benefit to Artisans
- Infrastructure and Technology Support
- Marketing Support & Services
- Research and Development
Famous Indian Handicrafts:
- Andhra Pradesh: Kondapalli Dolls, Kalamkari Art (Srikalahasti style and Machilipatnam style), Crochet Lace, Bidri.
- Arunachal Pradesh: Bamboo And Cane Craft, Thangka Painting, Hand woven Carpets, Wood Carving, Ornamental Art.
- Assam: Weaving And Embroidery, Sitalpati, Pottery, Jewelry, Woodcrafts, Brass metal works, Handlooms.
- Bihar: Madhubani Painting, Tikuli Art, Sikki Art, Manjusha Art, Stonecraft, Patna Kalam.
- Chhattisgarh: Bastar Iron Craft, Dhokra, Cowrie Craft, Tumba, Wall Paintings
- Goa: woodcarving, brass metals, seashell craft, Papier-Mache, wooden lacquerware, Lavo Mandri
- Gujarat: Khavda Pottery, Bead Craft, Zari Work
- Haryana: Sarkanda Craft, Bagh Art, Embroidery
- Himachal Pradesh: Wood Carving, Chamba Rumal
- Jammu and Kashmir: Pashmina Shawls, Papier mache, silverware
- Jharkhand: Jadupatua Painting, Sohrai Painting, Wood Craft
- Karnataka: Bidriware, Sandalwood carvings, Channapatna lacquer ware & toys, Mysore traditional paintings, Navalgund durries.
- Kerala: Coconut Shell Handicrafts, Kathakali Masks, Netturpetti (a nine-sided wooden chest)
- Madhya Pradesh: Leather Crafts, Chanderi Craft
- Maharashtra: Warli Paintings, Kolhapuri Chappals, Bidriware, Paithani
- Manipur: Kaun Grass Craft, Stone Carving,
- Meghalaya: bamboo & cane craft
- Mizoram: Hnika Fabric, Puandum Handloom, Cane And Bamboo Weaving
- Nagaland: Wood-Carving, Blacksmithy, Ornaments
- Odisha: Silver Filigree of Cuttack, Pattachitra
- Punjab: Phulkari Art, Paranda
- Rajasthan: Blue Pottery, Usta Art
- Sikkim: Choktse Table, Carpet Weaving
- Tamilnadu: Korai Silk Mats, Toda Embroidery, Tanjore paintings
- Telangana: Pembarti Sheet Metal Work, Banjara Needlecraft, Bidri Craft
- Tripura: Cane And Bamboo Craft, Handlooms
- Uttar Pradesh: Chikankari, Banarasi Saree
- Uttarakhand: Wood carving, Woolen handicrafts(Kaangsuk(socks), gloves, shawls, Dumkar (blanket), Paagad(belt) and Saai (cap))
- West Bengal: Madur, Dhokra