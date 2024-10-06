ETV Bharat / bharat

'Double Engine Means Inflation, Unemployment, Corruption': Kejriwal's Scathing Attack On BJP

New Delhi: In his second 'Janta ki Adalat'(People's Court) at Delhi’s Chatrasal Stadium on Sunday, former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, Arvind Kejriwal targeted the BJP's "double engine" governments in states taking a dig at the saffron party in the wake of recent Exit polls predicting a victory for the INDIA alliance in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly elections.

"I was watching TV last night and came across exit polls. What did you see? The BJP's double engine governments are on their way out in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir..." the former Delhi CM said while taking a dig at the BJP.

"Double engine has failed in the country. One engine had failed in the Lok Sabha election when they got 242 seats. Now, the other engine will fail in the upcoming state elections. People have understood that double engine government means inflation, unemployment and corruption...," he added.

This is Kejriwal's second such program after being released from jail following a bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi Excise policy case. Earlier, on September 22, the former Delhi CM addressed a similar program at the Jantar Mantar to get "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi. In today's program, Kejriwal is expected to present “proof of his innocence” in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case.

The AAP supremo will also woo voters to support him in the upcoming assembly elections so that he returns as the Chief Minister of Delhi.