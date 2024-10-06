'Double Engine Means Inflation, Unemployment, Corruption': Kejriwal's Scathing Attack On BJP

New Delhi: In his second 'Janta ki Adalat'(People's Court) at Delhi’s Chatrasal Stadium on Sunday, former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, Arvind Kejriwal targeted the BJP's "double engine" governments in states taking a dig at the saffron party in the wake of recent Exit polls predicting a victory for the INDIA alliance in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly elections.
"I was watching TV last night and came across exit polls. What did you see? The BJP's double engine governments are on their way out in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir..." the former Delhi CM said while taking a dig at the BJP.
अब दिल्ली की जनता का प्यार, समर्थन और विश्वास ही मेरी ईमानदारी का प्रमाण बनेगा। छत्रसाल स्टेडियम में आयोजित “जनता की अदालत” में जनता के बीच। https://t.co/vS5BuyyEg7— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2024
"Double engine has failed in the country. One engine had failed in the Lok Sabha election when they got 242 seats. Now, the other engine will fail in the upcoming state elections. People have understood that double engine government means inflation, unemployment and corruption...," he added.
This is Kejriwal's second such program after being released from jail following a bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi Excise policy case. Earlier, on September 22, the former Delhi CM addressed a similar program at the Jantar Mantar to get "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi. In today's program, Kejriwal is expected to present “proof of his innocence” in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case.
The AAP supremo will also woo voters to support him in the upcoming assembly elections so that he returns as the Chief Minister of Delhi.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh also slammed the saffron party for targeting Kejriwal and other AAP leaders alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent the probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Kejriwal but they did not find anything against him.
“The Supreme Court granted him bail, but Kejriwal chose to resign and decided to come to go before the public to take a certificate of honesty from them,” he said.
“If people make him victorious by giving him a certificate of honesty in the form of votes, then he will again sit on the Chief Minister's chair,” Singh added.
Kejriwal Arrest In March
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the liquor scam case. The Supreme Court later granted him conditional bail. It court had, however, banned him from signing any file, going to the office and calling a cabinet meeting as the Chief Minister.
Following this, he resigned from the CM post and Atishi, who was a minister in the Delhi government, took oath as the CM.
