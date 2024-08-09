All Eyes On ECI Team's Jammu Presser Amid Uncertainty Over Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): After meeting representatives of the political parties in Kashmir on Thursday, the Election Commission of India team will visit Jammu on Friday where it will hold a review meeting with enforcement agencies and address a press conference in the afternoon.
The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to get feedback from political parties and other stakeholders including police and civil administration about conduct of much delayed assembly elections in the UT.
The Election Commission team on the first of there visit on Thursday arrived at SKICC Srinagar where it held deliberations with the representatives of political parties, police, civil administration and other stakeholders on holding of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners met the representatives of political parties including National Conference, PDP, Congress, BJP, Peoples Conference, Apni Party besides the officers from police and the civil administration in Srinagar on Thursday.
The ECI team will visit Jammu today for review meeting with enforcement agencies including the officers of Intelligence agencies of different security wings. The ECI team's visit will culminate in a press conference scheduled to be held in hotel Radisson at around 2:30pm today.
Later in the evening the Commission will move back to Dehli. This visit by the ECI comes just weeks ahead of the Supreme Court's September 30 deadline for holding assembly polls. Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government of PDP and BJP.
The prolonged absence of an elected government has led to increasing calls for early elections, with many emphasising the need for a representative administration through democratic process.