All Eyes On ECI Team's Jammu Presser Amid Uncertainty Over Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections

An Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu reaches Srinagar to review the poll preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2024 ( ANI )

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): After meeting representatives of the political parties in Kashmir on Thursday, the Election Commission of India team will visit Jammu on Friday where it will hold a review meeting with enforcement agencies and address a press conference in the afternoon.

The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to get feedback from political parties and other stakeholders including police and civil administration about conduct of much delayed assembly elections in the UT.

The Election Commission team on the first of there visit on Thursday arrived at SKICC Srinagar where it held deliberations with the representatives of political parties, police, civil administration and other stakeholders on holding of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners met the representatives of political parties including National Conference, PDP, Congress, BJP, Peoples Conference, Apni Party besides the officers from police and the civil administration in Srinagar on Thursday.