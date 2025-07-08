All Districts In Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura Get Front Runner Tag In SDG Index

New Delhi: The North Eastern Region (NER) District Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index Report (2023-24), released by the NITI Aayog on Monday, has accorded all districts of Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura the Front Runner status, with the number of districts in the Aspirant or Achiever categories at zero.

The report shows Mizoram's Hnahthial scored the highest (81.43) in the entire NER, and Arunachal Pradesh's Longding scored the lowest (58.71). The index measures the performance of the districts of the eight states on SDGs and their corresponding targets. It is based on NITI Aayog's SDG India Index — the official tool for monitoring progress on the SDGs at the national and state/union territory levels — and shares the common ethos of benchmarking performance and ranking on the SDGs to foster competition among the districts.

For NER, the SDGs hold special significance, given the region's distinctive ecological, cultural, and demographic characteristics. The eight states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura — feature unique geographical landscapes and are home to diverse tribal communities with rich cultural heritage.

The central challenge for this region lies in fostering development that enhances living standards while preserving traditional knowledge systems, cultural practices, and indigenous lifestyles.

The latest index is a milestone in improving the monitoring process at the regional level and reflects the commitment to address development challenges across social, economic, and environmental dimensions while ensuring that no one is left behind, as per the NITI Aayog. Based on the SDG India Index methodology, it serves as a key tool for monitoring development-related progress at the district level in the region for informed decision making, it said.

"Overall, there has been an increase in the proportion of districts in the Front Runner category from 62 per cent in the last edition to 85 per cent in this edition. This signifies the impact of the national flagship schemes coupled with the localisation efforts of the states and saturation of benefits through initiatives like the Aspirational Districts Programme," read the second edition of the report.

Sikkim has the narrowest range (5.5 points) in terms of the score of the highest and lowest district, reflecting the most consistent performance across its districts. Tripura has the distinction of having some of the highest-scoring districts with minimum intra-state variation (6.5 points). Mizoram and Nagaland have some of the highest-scoring districts but also exhibit variation (13.72 and 15.07, respectively), the report said.

Achiever districts are those that score equal to 100, Front Runners fall between 99 and 65, Performers score between 50 and 65, and Aspirants score less than 90.

State-wise highest and lowest scoring districts:

Arunachal Pradesh: Lower Dibang Valley (73.36) to Longding (58.71).

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the northeast region 'Ashta Lakshmi' or eight states and highlighted the importance of their growth and progress.