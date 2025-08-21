Know All About Asia's Widest Six-Lane Bridge In Bihar Set To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On August 22

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state's first six-lane bridge over the Ganga on Friday (August 22), which, by connecting North and South Bihar, is likely to provide relief to lakhs of commuters who otherwise struggled for hours on the old Rajendra Setu (bridge).

The Aunta-Simaria cable bridge, built at a cost of Rs 1871 crore, is expected to ease travel for lakhs of people, cut long detours by nearly 100 KM, and boost trade and industries across North and South Bihar.

A view of the new Aunta-Simaria bridge over Ganga river (ETV Bharat)

The Rajendra Setu, built in 1959, has been damaged and commuting has become difficult than ever. While earlier it used to take hours to cross the Setu, now, the travel from Patna to Madhepura, Khagaria, Munger and Bhagalpur will be much smoother.

The construction of the new bridge, which spanned nearly seven years, started and completed under the tenure of PM Modi's government at the Centre.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Praveen Tyagi, DGM of NHAI, said the Simaria bridge is considered a crucial link between North and South Bihar. "This modern bridge over the Ganga is 8.15 KM long, which includes a 1.865 KM main bridge and nearly 6.285 KM of approach roads. The total cost of the project stands at Rs 1871 crore," he said.

"This bridge will not only make traffic smoother, but also open new possibilities for industries and trade in Begusarai, Khagaria, Purnia and Seemanchal areas. With faster and safer routes for goods trucks, industrial activity will get a major boost," Tyagi added.

Salient features of the bridge, as shared by Ministry of Road, Transport And Highways:

Length 8.15 KM Estimated Cost Rs 1871 Crore No. Of Spans 18 Scope Of Project 6-lane bridge over Ganga with 4 lanes approach Foundation Details Circular well, depth 50m and diameter 12m Type of bridge 6-lane extra dosed bridge Length of approach 6.285 KM

Project Manager at NHAI, Abhishek, said the bridge has been constructed using advanced and extra-dosed technology. "Apart from being a strong structure, it also is a fine example of modern engineering. Reaching religious places like Simaria Dham will be easier now. Farmers and traders will also benefit greatly in transporting their produce," he said.

PM Modi to dedicate six-lane Aunta-Simaria Ganga bridge to the nation on August 22 (PIB)

The official also stated that challenges were galore during construction work. The entire stretch is a low-lying area, prone to annual floods, hence construction work was possible only during 7-8 months when there is no flood-like situation. "The construction of this bridge was extremely challenging. But with hard work and advanced technology, it was made possible," he said.

Before the Simaria bridge, people relied on the two-lane rail-cum-road bridge Rajendra Setu for travel. Built almost 66 years ago it 1959, work had started in 1950 and it was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Since then, this bridge over the Ganga had been a lifeline for the people of South Bihar.

The new six-lane bridge has been built parallel to the old Rajendra Setu. The nearly seven-decade-old Setu is currently under repair, and heavy vehicles are not allowed on it, because of which, trucks were forced to take long detours. With the opening of the new bridge, they will be spared up to 100 KM of additional travel.

PM Modi to dedicate six-lane Aunta-Simaria Ganga bridge to the nation on August 22 (PIB)

The six-lane bridge will also make travel between North Bihar (Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Araria and other places) and South Bihar (Patna, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai etc) faster and easier. Heavy vehicles will also save on fuel and operating costs. Further, the bridge will improve access to the famous pilgrimage site Simaria Dham, the birthplace of noted poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar'.

Following an inspection of the Aunta-Simaria six-lane cable bridge on Wednesday, state Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin said, "This bridge will strengthen connectivity to the North-Eastern states, which will benefit industries and trade. The six-lane mega bridge connects Mokama's Aunta Ghat with Simaria in Begusarai."

The official claimed that the new six-lane bridge is Asia's widest, standing on 18 pillars. "With a width of 34 metres, this is Asia's widest bridge. It stands on 18 pillars and has three lanes on each side. A 100-metre-wide rotary has been built on the Aunta side and an 80-metre-wide rotary on the Simaria side, both designed like parks. The surrounding looks beautiful and at the same time is eco-friendly as there is plantation around the bridge," the minister said.

He also said that many modern techniques were used in the project. A RUB (Road Under Bridge) was built inside the railway line using the Push Box Method, so that traffic doesn't get disrupted. In order to strengthen load capacity, piling work was done from the top. Boulder-created Gabion walls were built for ROB retaining walls, while PVD (Perforated Vertical Drain) technology was used to improve the strength of the alluvial soil.

With the bridge all set to be thrown open to the public, locals are brimming with excitement. "It used to take three hours to reach Patna from Begusarai, but now travelling time will be reduced to 90 minutes. As a result, more tourists will come to Simaria Dham," said a local.

Begusarai MP and Union Minister Giriraj Singh called it a milestone project. "In our constituency, PM Narendra Modi has gifted a new NTPC, new fertilizer unit, and new refinery. Now the Aunta–Simaria bridge has been completed. For the first time, Bihar has a six-lane bridge, and it has come up on the soil of Begusarai. This will prove to be a milestone in Bihar's development."